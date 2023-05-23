Angelina Jolie's six children with Brad Pitt are all grown up – see their best photos together

Unbelievably, Angelina Jolie's six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 – are all already in their teenage years, with the youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, about to celebrate their 15th birthday in July.

Not only are they all already teenagers, but of the six kids, half are already in their college years. Maddox enrolled at South Korea's Yonsei University in 2019, where he is studying biochemistry, Pax graduated from high school in 2021, and has been involved in both his mom's filming projects and in the art world, plus Zahara just capped off her first year at Spelman College in Atlanta.

While Pax keeps more of a low profile, he did recently join his brother Maddox in working with their mother who was directing Without Blood in 2022. Speaking with People magazine about working with her sons on the movie, Angelina revealed: "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh shows off incredible dance moves

MORE: Angelina Jolie poignantly details health challenges as she remembers famous late mom

The A-lister's youngest, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne on the other hand, have yet to flock from their home onto new ventures, and besides occasional appearances with their mother at red carpet events, remain out of the spotlight.

Angelina first became a mom when she adopted Maddox in 2002 when he was seven months old. He was born in Cambodia, and his mom fell in love with his country while filming for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001. She chose to adopt Maddox after returning to the country later that year and visiting the orphanage where he was living.

MORE: GalleryAngelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox, 21, looks unrecognizable as he visits White House

In July 2005, Angelina adopted her second child and first daughter, six-month-old Zahara. At that point the mom-of-six had already coupled up with Brad, and the twosome adopted Zahara from Ethiopia together. The Ocean's Eleven actor also adopted Maddox at the same time.

© Getty Images Maddox went to the White House with Angelina when President Biden hosted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol

Following Zahara's arrival into the then Jolie-Pitt family, the former couple then had their first biological baby together, when their third child, Shiloh, was born in 2006 while the couple were in Namibia.

MORE: Brad Pitt's staggering net worth compared to famous exes Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwyneth Paltrow

MORE: Brad Pitt marks new chapter as he sells beloved home he shared with Angelina Jolie and kids

Pax, who is the oldest of the six children, was technically Angelina's fourth child, as she adopted him from Vietnam in 2007, though he was born in 2003. He was only adopted by Brad once the couple and their kids had returned to the US in 2008. Angelina had to adopt Pax as a single parent due to a law in Vietnam at the time preventing unmarried couples from co-adopting children.

© Getty Images Pax and Maddox with Angelina in 2017

Later that year, Angelina gave birth to their twins and youngest children, son Knox and daughter Vivienne.

Angelina and Brad, though they married in 2014, they split only three years into their marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2019.

© Getty Images The star had five of her six children by her side at the The Eternals UK premiere in 2021

It was a lengthy dispute between custody disagreements and legal battles over their assets, plus Angelina accused Brad of domestic abuse, after a drunken dispute the two reportedly had while on a private plane with their children.

Scroll below for more photos of Angelina, Brad, and their children.

© Getty Angelina and Zahara have been spotted frequently out in NYC

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox attend the World Premiere of "Shark Tale" in 2004, two years after his adoption

© Getty Images Angelina pictured with daughter Zahara and Maddox as they visit the Central Park Carousel in New York City in 2007

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie holding a baby Maddox in her arms

© Getty Images Before separating, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were often photographed travelling with their six children

© Getty Images Angelina with Zahara and Shiloh in 2021

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.