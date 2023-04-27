Lindsay Lohan surrounded by family in new photos as she shares baby update

The Mean Girls star is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan looked happier than ever surrounded by family at what looked to be a special gathering in honor of her upcoming baby.

The actress is expecting her first child with financier husband Bader Shammas, who she secretly married in the summer of 2022 after announcing their engagement the year prior.

VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

She shared a new series of photos of herself showing off her growing baby bump dressed in a white full-sleeved fit with a slit in the thigh, followed by another look, an orange sleeveless dress with a fringed skirt.

Her friends and family members showed their support at the outings, and several photos looked to be from her baby shower held earlier in the month.

"Good times! So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!" she wrote alongside her photos, receiving several compliments from her famous friends as well.

Fellow new mom Paris Hilton commented: "So happy for you love!" while her Falling for Christmas co-star Chord Overstreet wrote: "Omg congrats!!!"

Her on-screen mom in Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis, went a step further, sharing the photos on her own Instagram with a sweet message which read: "My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be."

The Parent Trap star shared the first photo of her baby bump with a mirror selfie on Tuesday, posing in a green and white crocheted maxi dress with a lapel collar, paired with Adidas Sambas sneakers, making a kissy face as she rests her hand on the wall.

The photo was taken during her latest stay at New York City's Edition Hotel near Madison Square Park, of which she said in another post: "Home away from Home! @editionnewyork thank you for a beautiful stay!"

© Instagram Lindsay debuted her baby bump for the first time earlier this week

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy last month with a photo of a little white onesie with the words "Coming soon…" printed on it. "We are so blessed and excited!" she wrote in her caption.

