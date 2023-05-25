Lindsay Lohan is a glowing mom-to-be as she highlights growing bump in new swimsuit photo

The Parent Trap actress is pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is totally glowing as she enjoys her last few weeks of pregnancy before she officially becomes a mom for the first time. Though the star, who first announced her pregnancy in early March, has kept her pregnancy journey largely private, she left fans in awe with her latest photo showcasing her growing bump.

The actress appears to be on a baby moon of sorts with her husband Bader Shammas ahead of their baby's arrival, and spent some time relaxing by the pool.

Lindsay took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her vacation, posting a stunning snapshot of herself laying down on an orange beach lounger, sporting a black swimsuit with coordinating oversized shades, though all eyes were on her bump.

She captioned her post simply with sunglass-wearing smiling emoji, but that didn't stop fans and celebrities alike from gushing over the photo and leaving behind compliments galore.

"Hot mama!" Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran appropriately wrote, as Queer Eye star Bobby Berk commented: "Awww," and her brother Dakota Lohan teased: "Sooo sooo sooon," plus Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyes emoji.

Others added: "So happy for you!!" and: "Makes me so happy," as well as: "You're glowing, love!" plus another fan added: "Mothering legend."

She first showed off her growing bump some weeks after she announced her pregnancy, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories, a mirror selfie, where she posed in a green and white crocheted maxi dress with a lapel collar, paired with Adidas Sambas sneakers, and made a kissy face as she rested her hand on the wall.

The photo was taken during a recent stay at New York City's Edition Hotel near Madison Square Park, of which she said in another post: "Home away from Home! @editionnewyork thank you for a beautiful stay!"

© Instagram Lindsay showed off her bump for the first time in April

Lindsay and her husband Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where the expectant mom moved back in 2018. When she first announced her pregnancy, she shared a photo of a little white onesie with the words "Coming soon…" printed on it.

"We are so blessed and excited!" she wrote in her caption. The two secretly married in the summer of 2022, after announcing their engagement in November of 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote of her now husband at the time in an Instagram post when she confirmed that the two had married.

© Getty Lindsay and her husband Bader tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight

Following the news of her pregnancy, the was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, with Kathy Hilton – whose own daughter Paris Hilton also recently welcomed her first child, Phoenix Barron – writing: "I am so happy for you."

Her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried added: "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" while Nancy Meyers, her director from The Parent Trap – her breakthrough role playing twins Hallie and Annie – said: "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!"

