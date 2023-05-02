Lindsay Lohan shares heartfelt message as she rests at home during pregnancy

The Hollywood star is expecting her first child with Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is notoriously private, but shared a rare message on social media at the start of the week - for an emotional reason.

While some of the biggest stars of Hollywood stepped out to attend The Met Gala on Monday night, the 36-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas - stayed at home.

Lindsay instead paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld, who was the theme of this year's event.

She shared several photos of her with the late designer on Instagram Stories, along with footage of them together, along with the message: "Treasuring moments I had with Karl forever. Have a beautiful Met Gala everyone."

While Lindsay didn't attend, many big names did, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Doja Cat - who honored Karl's cat Choupette at the annual event.

The Parent Trap star shared the first photo of her baby bump with a mirror selfie in April. The photo was taken during her latest stay at New York City's Edition Hotel near Madison Square Park, of which she said in another post: "Home away from Home! @editionnewyork thank you for a beautiful stay!"

The Hollywood star announced her pregnancy in March with a photo of a tiny white onesie with the words "Coming soon…" printed on it. "We are so blessed and excited!" she wrote in her caption.

Lindsay and Bader, a financier who has previously worked for Credit Suisse, currently live in Dubai, where the expecting mom moved to back in 2018.

The two secretly married in the summer of 2022, after announcing their engagement in November of 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote of her now husband at the time in an Instagram post when she confirmed that the two had married.

Following the news of her pregnancy, the was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike, with Kathy Hilton, whose own daughter Paris Hilton also recently welcomed her first child, Phoenix Barron, writing: "I am so happy for you."

Her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried added: "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" while her director from The Parent Trap – her breakthrough role playing twins Hallie and Annie – Nancy Meyers, said: "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!"

