8 rare photos of Charlotte Hawkins' lookalike daughter Ella Rose

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins lights up our TV screens each morning with her cheerful persona, and we love keeping up with her stylish outfits, too.

In her home life, Charlotte, 48, is mum to her eight-year-old daughter Ella Rose, who she shares with her husband, Mark Herbert. The couple married in August 2008 after dating for five years.

Charlotte occasionally shares photos on her social media of sweet Ella, who is her mum's absolute double. See pictures of the famous mum and her daughter below…

Charlotte Hawkins with Ella Rose

Charlotte Hawkins takes a selfie with her daughter

The TV host and her daughter looked so similar in this selfie, which the star shared on her Instagram page. "Say cheese… Birthday night out!!" wrote Charlotte

© Instagram Charlotte and Ella Rose on the train

The mum and daughter took the train up to London for the city's marathon, with Charlotte posting: "On our way to cheer on my big brother who’s running in memory of our Dad & raising money for @mndassoc. Please give him a big cheer if you see him! It’s Richard & he’s 12949!"

Charlotte Hawkins takes her daughter to work

© Instagram Charlotte took Ella to the studio

Ella Rose looked like she had a brilliant time visiting her mum at the GMB studio. Charlotte wrote: "A good Good Friday on @gmb! Special visitor today, my daughter Ella-Rose came in with me. She even laughed at @adilray’s jokes. And the fabulous @officialsupollard a ray of sunshine this morning! Happy Easter everyone xx."

Christmas fun for Charlotte Hawkins and Ella Rose

Charlotte shared this cute snap on Instagram, telling fans: "Christmas seemed to fly by in the blink of an eye didn’t it?! One of our special highlights was a family visit to @laplanduk, truly magical, and luckily a certain 7 year-old made it onto the Nice List!"

We adored this festive snap, too. "Happy Christmas! Had such a lovely time with the family… I can’t believe it’s all over! Hope you had a magical and special one," posted Charlotte.

Quality mum and daughter time for Charlotte Hawkins

© Instagram Ella and her mum enjoyed time outdoors

Charlotte and Ella Rose enjoyed a spot of nature together, with the star mum posting: "Great garden inspo trip, with so many stunning plants in one place... I want my garden to look like this! (although not sure we’ve room for a topiary grand piano!!). Plus a gorgeous lunch."

© getty Charlotte Hawkins and her daughter attend the Gala performance of Wind In The Willows

This snap from 2017 showed Charlotte and her daughter at the Gala performance of Wind In The Willows at the London Palladium.

© Instagram The Good Morning Britain star welcomed daughter Ella Rose in 2015

And just look at this adorable picture of Charlotte with Ella Rose as a toddler. What a sweetheart.

