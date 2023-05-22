Pregnant Gemma Atkinson flooded with support after relatable baby video

The former Hollyoaks actress, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez, shared a relatable throwback video

Gemma Atkinson was praised by her Instagram followers when she shared a relatable baby video of her daughter Mia at just a few months old.

The former Hollyoaks actress, who is expecting her second child with Strictly dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez, was taking a walk down memory lane on Sunday, sharing a sweet video of Mia as a baby trying to sit up on her own. How cute did she look? In the accompanying caption, Gemma candidly admitted she struggled to remember Mia's first months and worried it was just her – but she was soon inundated with supportive messages from fans.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is so adorable in baby video

She wrote: "Firstly, her burp. Secondly, in my head Mia was upright and eating by Christmas. Completely wasn’t.

"Crazy you forget how small they actually were! I remember sending Gorka updates every day on what she was doing.

"Can anyone (truthfully) actually remember the early early months without video reference? I can’t but maybe it’s baby brain."

© Instagram Gemma is a proud mum to daughter Mia, now three

Gemma's Instagram fans were quick to comment on the post, reassuring the soon-to-be mum-of-two that she's not alone.

One joked: "If I'm honest, I think we block it out. Bit like labour... if we remembered how horrific it was in detail you would never do it again."

Another shared: "Nope. I haven’t got a clue. Thank goodness for photos and videos. Like many other people out there I was a full time working mum. I was just happy to remember to get showered and dressed each morning."

© Instagram Gorka Marquez can't wait to welcome a son this summer

A third penned: "I have this theory that your mind pretty much erases the early early days otherwise no one would have more than one."

When is Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's second baby due?

It's an exciting time for Gemma and Gorka as they are due to welcome their second child – a baby boy – towards the end of June or the beginning of July.

Asked about her due date, Gemma previously said: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day."

© Instagram Gemma announced her second pregnancy with a black and white photo

The presenter shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos.

Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.”

Gemma Atkinson's birth story with daughter Mia:

Gemma and Gorka welcomed daughter Mia, now three, into the world on 4 July 2019.

She has been candid about her experience with Mia's birth, which wasn't straightforward as she required an emergency C-section and hemorrhaging after delivering Mia.

Fortunately, Gemma had taken a hypnobirthing class and used these techniques to keep calm.

