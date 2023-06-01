GMB's Charlotte Hawkins wows in silky floral dress as fans react

It's another day, another dress for Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins, who looked pretty in a pastel print number on Wednesday's show.

The star, who took to Instagram to show off her homemade cupcakes for the GMB baking competition, chose to wear one of her favourite brands Closet London for the episode.

The midi features an abstract print, high round neckline and a slightly nipped waist, with a flowing skirt in silky soft material. Charlotte teamed it with nude heels and with her blonde hair in loose waves, as always. Her ITV stylist Debbie Harper also shared a full-length snap of the presenter's look.

© Instagram @debbiedresses Charlotte looked pretty in a Closet London midi dress

Charlotte captioned her own post: "So here are the cupcakes in all their glory!! I have to admit it did take me a while yesterday afternoon - I think there were about 45 in the end so piping the icing was a bit of a mission.... although I did manage to match my dress to the icing! I have to concede that in our @gmb baking challenge @edballs may have edged it on taste but I won on presentation!"

One follower replied: "Where’s the dress from .. looks beautiful," and another added: "Love the dress! Where’s it from?"

Named the 'Multi Pink Print High Neck A-line Midi Dress', Charlotte's latest pick costs £95 - and is still available to shop online.

The GMB host loves to share her fashion choices with her followers, and also wowed with a bold new look last week as she hosted her Classic FM radio show.

© Intstagram Charlotte wore a bold neon top earlier in the week

Wearing ripped skinny jeans and a neon top, it was certainly a little different to the pretty dresses we're used to seeing Charlotte wearing. She added matching neon stilettos to her bold outfit, and fittingly wrote in her Instagram caption: "With a top as bright as the sun has been today…Grab that glass of rosé and take a couple of hours out with me on @ClassicFM from 7pm! My Young Classical Star this week is the brilliant pianist Tianxu An playing Tchaikovsky."

It looks like Charlotte has been loving wearing bold sunny shades lately, since she also wore a beautiful yellow dress for Monday's Good Morning Britain.

The mum-of-one was back to work bright and early on the bank holiday, and for her day job she opted for a slightly more toned down yellow shade. Wearing another Closet London number - a spotty fit-and-flare dress - and a pair of ombre stilettos, her Instagram fans were once again in love with her outfit.

The week previously, Charlotte switched out lemon shades for lime tones as she wore a bold green midi for a Friday show – wearing a pretty ME+EM number with bright yellow heels.

"Loving the lime!" one fan wrote, with another adding: "Love the shoes and the colour."