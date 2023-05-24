Serena Williams breaks the news of her pregnancy to five-year-old daughter in adorable video

In an endearing video posted on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, tennis legend Serena Williams, 41, shared the moment she told her five-year-old daughter Olympia that she was going to be a big sister.

The athlete, who revealed her second pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this month, titled the YouTube clip "Olympia's Surprise."

Serena began the video by showcasing a positive pregnancy test up close to the camera, her smile radiating with pure happiness.

In an amusing twist, she shared that Olympia had yet to be informed of her pregnancy, yet was perturbed by her mother's apparent weight gain and even called her 'fat'.

As the video unfolded, Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, 40, joined her to tell the delightful news to their little girl.

© Getty Images Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

Dressed fashionably in a Gucci sweater and blazer, Serena presented the announcement in a relaxed, vlog-style chat.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat, and then she got really like stressed out," Serena informed her audience.

Serena and Olympia melted hearts

The tennis superstar then imitated her daughter's dismayed voice, "'Mommy, you're fat.'"

Despite her commitment to fitness, Serena took the comment in stride, admitting, "I tried not to take it personal, 'cause I'm like super into fitness, but I'm like, 'uhh, am I?'"

© Getty Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams

The scene transitioned to a wholesome family moment on the couch, with Olympia nestled between her parents in her floral pyjamas.

"Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" Serena asked her daughter. Upon revealing that she had a baby in her belly and wasn't simply 'getting fat', Olympia's joyous disbelief was heartwarming.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis revealed they were expecting at the Met Gala

"You're going to be a big sister," Alexis told their overjoyed daughter, who embraced Serena before getting a glimpse of her mother's growing baby bump.

The video progressed with Serena preparing for the Met Gala, where she officially debuted her baby bump.

Showcasing an array of jewels and accessories, she excitedly revealed her choice of Gucci for the significant event.

© Instagram Serena Williams hugs her daughter Olympia

She spoke candidly about the importance of the occasion, envisioning her future child looking back at this memorable moment when she announced her pregnancy to the world.

The concluding part of the video captured Serena and Alexis on the Met Gala red carpet, with the tennis queen looking resplendent in a figure-hugging black dress featuring a sparkling hem and dramatic sheer sleeves.

After her grand announcement, Serena displayed her after-party ensemble, a chic black mini skirt and white blazer, and exclaimed, "And now, it's time to party."

© Getty Alexis and Olympia heading into Serena's last tournament, the US Open, in 2022

Married to Reddit co-founder Alexis since 2017, Serena has openly expressed her desire for a second child since announcing her retirement from tennis last year.

As she steps into a new phase of life, she declared her intention of 'evolving away' from the sport.

