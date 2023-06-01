Chelsea Clinton suffers painful though relatable injury while at home with three kids

The author of The Book of Gutsy Women has three kids with husband Marc Mezvinsky

Many parents can surely relate to why former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton was seen walking around New York City wearing a medical boot.

Earlier this week the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton was pictured out in a frilly, navy blue summer dress paired with a large brown Balenciaga leather tote bag, though her stylish look was somewhat interrupted by the clunky medical boot on what appears to be her left foot.

The best-selling author, who has three kids with husband Marc Mezvinsky, had a painful though relatable accident at home, which left her with a broken toe.

After photos surfaced, her reps confirmed to People that Chelsea broke her toe "in a race to bath time with kids."

The mom-of-three lives in New York City with her husband, who she married in 2010 with a Bryan Rafanelli-planned wedding at the Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York, on July 31.

The wedding was an interfaith ceremony honoring both Chelsea's Methodist religion and Marc's Jewish faith. She wore a custom Vera Wang gown, and the designer herself was one of the approximately 400 guests in attendance, who also included the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, actor Ted Danson, former President Barack Obama, singer Barbra Streisand, director Steven Speilberg and more.

Since then, the couple have welcomed daughter Charlotte, eight, as well as sons Aidan, six, and Jasper, three.

Three years after tying the knot, Chelsea and Marc purchased an apartment in front of Madison Square Park for $10 million in a prewar boutique condominium.

It boasts nearly 5,000 square feet, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms plus a powder room, and it features 12'4" foot ceilings, as well as envy-inducing direct views of Madison Square Park.

In 2019, they listed it for sale for a whopping $15,950,000, though shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, they pulled back on selling it. In September of 2022, they listed it again for $12,995,000, before pulling out again. As of April of this year, there is a pending offer for $11,995,000, according to StreetEasy.

Chelsea was 12 years old when she moved into the White House when her father became President in 1992. Before her, the last time any First Children under the age of 20 had lived in the White House was President Jimmy Carter's youngest daughter, Amy Carter, who was ten when her dad became president in 1977.

