Chelsea Clinton welcomes third baby – find out name and gender

Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky have become parents for the third time following the arrival of their baby son – who was born on Monday morning. The former first daughter announced the happy news on Twitter, and revealed that they have named him Jasper. She wrote: "This morning we welcomed our son Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother." Many of Chelsea's followers were quick to send their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations! Little Jasper is so blessed with the wonderful family he has been born into. Much happiness to all," while another added: "Welcome to the world Jasper!"

Jasper joins the couple's two older children, Charlotte, four, and Aidan, two. Chelsea announced her pregnancy at the end of January on Twitter in a sweet post. She wrote: "Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother. We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer." Jasper is the third grandchild for Hilary and Bill Clinton. Hilary is a doting grandmother, and sweetly lists it as her main role in her Instagram biography, which reads: "Doting grandmother, among other things."

Chelsea adores nothing more than being a mum, and previously revealed that she regularly reads her children the news headlines each morning. She told Seth Meyers on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show: "I read the [newspaper] headlines to Charlotte and to her little brother Aidan. The first thing I remember learning how to read is the newspaper." She continued: "I realise they don't quite understand what I'm talking about. But hopefully it'll just be part of their lives so that when they do understand, they will have options. I'm just so excited to learn what they're going to be most curious about, interested in, and angry about."

