Hillary Clinton shares beautiful wedding photo for a special reason The former First Lady is pictured with her mother and daughter Chelsea Clinton

Hillary Clinton delighted her Instagram fans on Sunday by sharing a very special photo in honour of Mother's Day, which was taken at her daughter Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010. The beautiful photo showed the bride with her mum and grandmother Dorothy Howell Rodham on her big day in Rhinebeck, New York.

"Happy Mother's Day to these two mothers dearest to my heart," Hillary captioned the photo in honour of her daughter and late mother, who passed away in 2011. The image received a huge response from Hillary's followers, with one commenting: "Three generations of strong amazing women who give so much to our country! Thank you!" Another agreed: "Happy Mother's Day to you and Chelsea – shining examples of strong, loving, empathetic motherhood."

Hillary Clinton shared a photo from her daughter Chelsea's wedding for Mother's Day

Photo: Barbara Kinney via FilmMagic

Chelsea married her husband Marc Mezvinsky in front of 400 family members and friends on 31 July 2010 at the Astor Courts Estate, which overlooks the Hudson River. For the occasion, Hillary wore a stunning pink ombré gown with floral embellishment from Oscar de la Renta, while the bride stepped out in a strapless Vera Wang wedding dress featuring an embellished crystal sash and a full, ruched skirt. Her hair was tied back into a bun, with a sheer tulle veil adding the finishing touch to Chelsea's bridal look.

MORE: 10 celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses

The only daughter of Hillary and Bill Clinton will celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary in July. Chelsea and Marc have since welcomed three children together – Charlotte, five, Aidan, three, and baby Jasper, who turns one on 22 July. Hillary clearly loves her role as a grandmother and sweetly lists it as her main role in her Instagram biography, which reads: "Doting grandmother, among other things."

Chelsea Clinton married Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010

Photo: Barbara Kinney via FilmMagic

Chelsea also adores nothing more than being a mum, and previously revealed that she regularly reads her children the news headlines each morning. She told Seth Meyers on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show: "I read the [newspaper] headlines to Charlotte and to her little brother Aidan. The first thing I remember learning how to read is the newspaper." She continued: "I realise they don't quite understand what I'm talking about. But hopefully it'll just be part of their lives so that when they do understand, they will have options. I'm just so excited to learn what they're going to be most curious about, interested in, and angry about."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.