Why Jessica Biel is ‘devastatingly nervous’ about her sons she shares with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel has shared her fears about her sons stepping into their teenage years in a recent interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura.

The mother of two, opened up about her anxieties surrounding their future teenage phase, drawing parallels with the young characters from her show.

Expressing her worries candidly, she confessed: "I am devastatingly nervous about it." The 41-year-old, who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with her music superstar husband Justin Timberlake, admitted the thought of her children navigating the turbulent phase of puberty is unnerving.

"God, I mean it's terrifying," she continued. "What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid." Jessica also revealed how she frequently talks to her eight-year-old son about life's challenges at every age, sharing, "'Dude, it's hard being eight. I get it.' And then I'm gonna help him see that it's hard being 41."

© Photo: Instagram Jessica Biel with her son as a baby

READ: Jessica Biel makes surprising confession about family life with Justin Timberlake

SEE: Justin Timberlake shares jaw-dropping beach photo with wife Jessica Biel

Michelle Purple, Jessica’s fellow executive producer on Cruel Summer and a mother of teenagers herself, issued a lighthearted caution to Jessica about the trials and tribulations of raising teenage boys, joking that "it just smells" when teenage boys are around.

She added: "With teenage boys, it's interesting, the drama, the dynamics, even though it's very different what they're dealing with, it's all the same."

Despite her apprehensions, Jessica looks forward to seeing how her own children grow, while also experiencing a blast from the past. Season 2 of Cruel Summer takes Jesica back to the '90s, the decade of her own teenage years.

Jessica is married to Justin Timberlake

Explaining the importance of perfecting the show's aesthetic, she said, "Everything has to be perfect, because everyone's too clever. We were all there. I know if that's not real, I know if that's right, or that those low-hanging jeans are not low enough... We have to put the best team in place all the time to get the fashion, the music, and production design on point."

Interacting with the young cast of Cruel Summer, which includes stars such as Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, and Griffin Gluck, Jessia jokingly likened herself to a "Y2K icon dinosaur."

Jessica Biel uses yoga to be a better mother

As the storyline for Season 2 of Cruel Summer unfolds, revealing the truth behind a traumatic event that shatters a friendship and love triangle among three teenagers,

Jessica shared her advice for the viewers. She urged them to "just pay attention" to the show's more subtle moments, saying, "Look for the little things and watch the small things... those are probably how we're trying to misdirect you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.