Jessica Biel reveals never-before-seen look at incredible room inside home with Justin Timberlake and sons

Jessica Biel delighted fans on Thursday with a brand new glimpse of her stunning Montana home she shares with her husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons, Silas, seven, and Phinneas, two.

Taking to social media, the Easy Virtue star, 40, filmed herself in what appeared to be one of her little one's toy kitchen as she drank a 'shot' of a drink from Kinder Farms. The video also captured a stunning view of her home which featured a glimpse of Jessica's perfectly plush cream sofa cushions and matching blinds.

On one wall of the room, which appeared to be a living room, there was a portrait of what looked like her husband, Justin, sporting his iconic trilby hat. The windows were ultra-chic with dark brown frames, matching the large patio doors which filled the space with natural light - just perfect!

Other glimpses of the gorgeous home previously shared by the couple include a snap from games night of Justin sitting in another room which boasts impressive views of their garden, a bay window, white walls, and a wooden floor.

Jessica also previously shared a photo from one of the bedrooms featuring shutter doors and a metal sofa-style bed.

The happy couple bought the property in 2015 as part of the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, a private ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.

They reportedly dropped $300,000 in membership fees to the club before they even bought their property, and pay $30,000 a year in annual dues, according to Forbes.

The singer sold their former LA home in 2021 for a whopping $35million. Their beautiful new abode appears to be perfect for the family of four who aren’t the only famous faces that are part of the Yellowstone Club. Among their neighbors at the lavish development are Bill Gates, former Vice President Dan Quayle, and Jack Kemp.

