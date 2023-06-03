Harrison Ford reveals surprising insight into life with son Liam and Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford prefers to keep his personal life private, especially when it comes to his relationship with his wife, Calista Flockhart, and their son, Liam.

However, the Indiana Jones star has shared snippets of information about his home life over the years, and it's evident that Harrison is a doting father and loving husband who has an incredible bond with his family.

The 80-year-old and Liam – whose parents beamed with pride as they watched him graduate from Amherst College in Massachusetts last month – will often spend time together enjoying a variety of activities, including extreme sports!

© Getty Harrison Ford with son Liam Flockhart in 2014

Back in 2019, Harrison revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the surprising hobby that he and Liam took up during a family trip to New Zealand – skydiving.

Despite his hesitation at first, the Blade Runner star agreed to parachute out of a plane "because Liam said he wanted to do it", and they are both eager to do it again. "I want to take the training and be able to do it myself," he said, referring to being able to skydive without an instructor.

Proud parents Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend their son Liam Flockhart's graduation

Even with Harrison's often hectic work schedule, he will always make time for his wife and son on the weekends. "I do whatever Calista and Liam want to do," he told Parade. "We'll take a couple of hours on Sunday morning to go motorcycle riding or go for a hike."

The Fugitive star has four other children and didn't have plans for anymore until he met Calista. The Ally McBeal star adopted Liam as a baby in 2001, just months before she met Harrison, who also adopted Liam following the couple's marriage in 2010.

© Getty Images Calista and Harrison have been together for decades

"I wasn't expecting [to adopt] at all," he admitted to Parade. "The unexpected part was certainly true, and the joy is also true. I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since."

When Liam was seven years old, the actor revealed how grateful he was to be able to raise another child, telling Reader's Digest: "My youngest, other than Liam, is 17. It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."

Harrison and Calista married in 2010

He added: "You see the blossoming and the growing and the nurturing and the payoff. Being a parent made me just a bit less self-centered… [Calista] brought a child back into my home."

© Photo: Getty Images Harrison pictured with his eldest son Ben Ford

Harrison is also a proud dad to sons Ben, 56, a chef and restaurant owner, 53-year-old Willard, an entrepreneur, musician Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, also an actress.

Speaking of how raising them helped his parenting when it came to Liam, Harrison told the Independent: "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo… My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I'm a little better at it now."

