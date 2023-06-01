Harrison Ford, 80, admits why he could be a ‘better parent’ to his five kids

Harrison Ford has candidly opened up about the unique struggles and challenges he faced balancing his high-flying career with his responsibilities as a parent.

In an intimate and refreshingly honest conversation with Esquire for their summer 2023 cover story, the 80-year-old Hollywood legend conceded that his remarkable career trajectory may have inadvertently impacted his abilities as a father.

Harrison’s on-screen performances have captivated millions worldwide, securing his status as one of the most recognizable and beloved actors of our time. Yet behind the scenes, the star's personal life was often marked by a sense of internal conflict. "I could probably be a better parent" if his career had been "less successful," he confessed.

Proud parents Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend their son Liam Flockhart's graduation

The Star Wars actor drew an analogy between good parenting and gardening, a labor of love marked by consistent care and attention, expressing, "Certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent."

The actor's admission served as a stark reminder of the toll that constant work commitments can take on one's personal life. "I’ve been out of town, up my own ass, for most of my life," he admitted, acknowledging that his focus on his acting career often drew him away from his family.

Yet, despite his perceived shortcomings, the star is not a man who shies away from his flaws. Instead, he readily owns up to his "flaws and failures."

His wife, the equally talented actress Calista Flockhart, known for her role in Brothers & Sisters, often prods him for not seeking therapy.

© Getty Harrison Ford with son Liam Flockhart in 2014

However, his take on the matter is that he takes mental health seriously, but chooses to accept and work with his flaws - something he believes many seek help from psychiatrists to do.

Harrison’s familial landscape is beautifully diverse. Together with Calista, whom he wed in 2010, he shares a 22-year-old adopted son, Liam.

© Getty Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together since 2002

Liam recently graduated from Amherst College, a milestone the family celebrated together. In addition to Liam, Harrison is also father to Benjamin, 55, and Willard, 54, his sons with ex-wife Mary Marquardt, and to son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, with the late screenwriter Melissa Mathison.

Despite a significant 22-year age gap, Calista and Harrison have managed to build a strong and enduring relationship.

Calista, in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, shared that she often "forgets" about their age difference, humorously adding that she sometimes feels older than her husband. "It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all," she insisted.

