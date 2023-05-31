How Harrison Ford's son Liam with Calista Flockhart is different from his other children

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star is a dad-of-five

Harrison Ford may be one of the world's most recognizable movie stars, but he tends to keep aspects of his personal life private.

Chief among them is his relationship with his five children from his three marriages, including current wife Calista Flockhart. Check out their love story below!

The Indiana Jones star, 80, and the Ally McBeal actress, 58, share son Liam, 21, and Ford's bond with his youngest is unique.

Unlike his four older step-siblings, all of whom enjoy lives in the spotlight to a certain degree, Liam lives a quieter life far from the Hollywood scene.

Liam's highest profile appearance have been via sightings at basketball games and European vacations with his famous parents.

Although, the 21-year-old did have his parents by his corner when he graduated from Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts over the Memorial Day weekend, with both the Indiana Jones star and Calista proudly in attendance.

Liam rarely makes public appearances

Harrison's four other children include Ben, 56, a chef and restaurant owner, 53-year-old Willard, an entrepreneur, musician Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, also an actress. You can learn more about them here.

Liam is also the Star Wars legend's only adoptive son, having made him a part of the family soon after marrying Calista in 2010, when he was just a nine-year-old.

He was adopted in 2001 as a newborn by Ally McBeal star Calista, who released a statement at the time saying: "I have always wanted to adopt a child and I am overjoyed that I have been blessed with a beautiful and healthy son. I'm completely enchanted and awe-struck."

He has often been spotted beside mom Calista

She shared that he would be with her while she worked on the hit FOX show, adding: "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful that I work for such a supportive company that offers a wonderful child-care facility, enabling me to spend a lot of time with my son while I'm working."

