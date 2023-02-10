Harrison Ford's daughter's 'devastating' epilepsy diagnosis - in his own words The Indiana Jones actor, 80, is a dad to five children and is married to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford has spent his life curating his career and raising his five children who he is incredibly proud of.

The Star Wars legend has navigated many ups and downs throughout his life and that includes while raising his offspring.

While he has mostly kept his private life out of the spotlight, in the past he has opened up about some of his challenges, including an agonizing time concerning his only daughter, Georgia Ford - now 32.

In 2016, he made a speech at the NYU Langone Medical Center's Find a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES) event.

At the time, he teared up as he revealed Georgia suffered seizures as a child and it took years before she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

After taking the stage, he spoke about his daughter to NY Daily News and said: "I admire a lot of things about her. I admire her perseverance, her talent, her strength. She's my hero. I love her."

Harrison confessed it was 'devastating' not knowing what was wrong with Georgia

He later added to the outlet: "When you have a loved one who suffers from this disease, it can be devastating. You know how it affects their lives, their future, their opportunities and you want desperately to find mitigation. You want to find a way that they can live a comfortable and effective life."

Harrison described a particularly terrifying seizure: "She had another big one, this one on a beach in Malibu, where a Hollywood director found her, luckily. I said to myself this is Los Angeles, we have some of the best doctors in the world, they must know what’s wrong with her. But nothing was diagnosed as epilepsy."

It wasn't until she had an attack while studying in London, that they turned to NYU. Speaking at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in 2016, he revealed: "Dr. Orrin Devinsky, who is a dear friend, made the diagnosis: epilepsy. He prescribed the right medication and therapy; she has not had a seizure in eight years."

Harrison pictured with his daughter Georgia, and wife, Calista Flockhart

Georgia followed in her father's acting footsteps and launched a career in the entertainment industry.

She's had several acting roles and appeared in the 2013 film American Milkshake, 2015's True Story and in the short film, I'm Being Me.

Harrison shares Georgia with his second wife, screenwriter Melissa Mathison.

The actor - who is married to Calista Flockhart - has four other children. His oldest son, Ben, 56, and Willard, 53, were from Harrison's first marriage to Mary Marquardt.

He also has another son, Malcolm, 35, with Melissa, and he adopted Calista's son, Liam, 21, too.

