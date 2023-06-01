Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart's combined net worth is staggering

Harrison Ford is in the midst of one of his biggest comebacks as he steps back into the role of Indiana Jones for the fifth and final time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set to release on June 30.

The renewed attention on the 80-year-old in the midst of this career milestone has sparked new questions about his legacy – and his earnings.

Keeping all that in mind, how much is the actor worth? Given his decades-long career, it's no secret that his net worth is pretty high.

© Getty Images Ford has been a screen legend for decades

Ford became a star thanks to his turn as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, beginning in 1977, followed by his assuming the title role in the Indiana Jones franchise in 1981, which cemented him as a cultural icon.

He followed it up with several high profile turns in the Blade Runner franchise, The Devil's Own (1997), Witness (1985, for which he received his lone Oscar nomination), and The Fugitive (1993).

MORE: How Harrison Ford's son Liam with Calista Flockhart is different from his other children

After a dip in commercial viability and a period of semi-retirement, he returned to the spotlight last year with his turn in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and Apple TV+'s Shrinking.

© Getty Images Ford stated that he would not be returning to the franchise following Dial of Destiny

All this to say, Ford has made some major bucks over the years (over $9 billion at the global box office, in fact), which amount to a staggering net worth of $300 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

But it shoots up even further when you factor in his wife, Calista Flockhart, herself an acclaimed actress for over two decades.

MORE: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's BTS moment caught on camera – see what happened

Flockhart, 58, achieved her breakthrough in 1997 with the Fox series Ally McBeal, which netted her a Golden Globe award and three Primetime Emmy nominations.

VIDEO: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

She followed that up with a starring turn on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters for five years and several turns in movies and plays throughout the aughts and late 2010s following a brief hiatus.

They amount to a net worth of $30 million for the actress, giving the couple, who have been married since 2010 and share one son, a combined net valuation of over $330 million.

MORE: Why Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were forced to sit apart at Cannes Film Festival

In a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan (now Live with Kelly and Mark), Ford was asked whether he would consider working on a project alongside his wife.

© Getty Images Flockhart is herself an award-winning actress, known primarily for Ally McBeal

"Do you ever think about working together?" Kelly Ripa asked the Star Wars actor, who responded with a short: "Yeah."

When she followed up with: "And will you work together?" he repeated the same answer, eventually launching into more detail by adding: "We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free."

MORE: Harrison Ford, 80, admits why he could be a 'better parent' to his five kids

The couple made a high profile appearance earlier in May when they attended the premiere of the final Indiana Jones film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or.

© Getty Images The couple were seen at Cannes together

They then hopped over to Massachusetts to witness their son Liam, 21, graduate from Amherst College.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.