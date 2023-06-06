Chrissy Teigen’s shocking family news has fans saying the same thing

In a twist of fate, Chrissy Teigen revealed some shocking family news when she accidentally uncovered that she had an identical twin sister.

The illustrious Sports Illustrated model turned to Instagram this Sunday to shed light on her predicament. She had embarked on a journey of self-discovery, focusing on her wellness and health over the past few years, and as part of that exploration, she had recently taken a 23&Me DNA test.

"As some of you know, I’ve been on a bit of a journey for the past few years — but especially the past year — of health and wellness and trying to figure out a lot about my past, my family and typical stuff one cares about,” she shared before detailing how her therapist encouraged her to delve into her DNA.

Having previously taken a heritage test, the author of Cravings, decided to probe deeper this time, discovering that she was part Neanderthal and – to her surprise – had an 'identical twin' by the name of BB.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen made a shocking family discovery

Could this be true? Chrissy reached out to the elusive BB and even contacted the support team for 23&Me. The enigma had her so captivated that she found herself "spiraling" and even texted her doctor about it.

She eventually turned to her father, Ron Teigen Sr., asking him if she had indeed been born as one of a pair. He confirmed, however, that she was a solo act. When she reached out to her sister, Tina, the real story started to unfold.

It turns out that Chrissy's identical twin was none other than herself. During the filming of Finding Your Roots, a PBS show that details celebrities’ family histories and analyzes their genetics, Chrissy had taken the same DNA test under a pseudonym. The episode, unfortunately, never aired.

© Instagram Chrissy discovers she has a twin

Before realizing this, Chrissy used her phantom twin as an explanation for some of her life's puzzles, like her co-dependent upbringing and addiction issues. But it all ended with a chuckle and a creatively sketched tombstone for her short-lived twin, "Sissy Teigen. Sister, Aunt, & Friend,” bearing the birth and death dates of "June 4, 2023, 2:04 p.m. – June 4, 2023, 3:08 p.m."

The comedic revelation sparked a wave of comments from fans and friends. The 23&Me account joined the fun, commenting: "Glad that was cleared up.”

© Photo: Getty Images John Legend, Chrissy's husband left a hilarious note on her social media

Celebrated journalist Katie Couric suggested: "Good lord this should be a scripted show.” And her husband, John Legend, humorously bid farewell to the brief existence of Sissy Teigen with a simple "RIP."

