John Legend reveals his kids' real reaction to baby sister Esti John and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child in January

John Legend has revealed how his two children with Chrissy Teigen reacted following the birth of their baby sister, Esti Maxine in January.

The All of Me singer appeared on the 100th episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and admitted he and Chrissy were "worried" about Luna, six, and Miles, four, after they showed signs of "jealousy" towards Esti - whose appearance sparked a huge reaction when Chrissy shared a photo of her face. Find out exactly how they reacted and how they feel about their younger sibling now in the video below.

WATCH: John Legend reveals his kids' surprising reaction to younger sister Esti

Last month, Chrissy confirmed her daughter's arrival following reports that John announced Esti's birth during a concert.

Sharing a photo of Esti snuggling with older siblings, Chrissy wrote on Instagram: "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

The birth of Chrissy and John's baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy in October 2020.

Luna and Miles with their sister Esti

During his appearance, John explained why he believes people have found his and Chrissy's openness about the loss of Jack "helpful".

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," he told Jennifer. "We've had to use IVF to conceive our children, we've had a pregnancy loss, and a lot of people go through that.

John and Chrissy have been open about their fertility struggles

"I think a lot of people were happy we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone, they felt like a lot of people go through this and they go through it in silence, or go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it."

He added: "Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

