Chrissy Teigen sparks concern with new photos of lookalike daughter Luna The mom-of-three is married to John Legend

Chrissy Teigen was blown away by her daughter, Luna, this week when she stepped in to help "take care" of her siblings while her famous parents were away for the Oscars.

The mom-of-three documented the six-year-old's efforts and shared some adorable photos of her cradling her newborn sister, Esti Maxine, and helping out in the kitchen. However, there was one image of Luna and her brother, Miles, four, that raised red flags among Chrissy's followers.

WATCH: John Legend reveals his kids' surprising reaction to younger sister Esti

Loading the player...

In the photo, Luna and Miles are standing underneath umbrellas outside of their home, and fans were quick to share their concerns as they pointed out that their house number is visible on the mailbox.

"So precious! Hope you noticed the address on the mailbox. Looks like a security concern," replied one. A second said: "I'm concerned about that house number on the mailbox showing." A third added: "Blur out the mailbox!!!!"

POPULAR: Chrissy Teigen shares candid photo of motherhood struggle days after giving birth

MORE: Chrissy Teigen's first photo of daughter's face has fans saying the same thing

Chrissy's post comes after she and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their third child in January, with the musician sharing the news of Esti's arrival during a concert.

Fans were worried about the number on the mailbox, which we have decided not to show

Chrissy later confirmed the news with a post on Instagram alongside a photo of Esti snuggling with older siblings, writing: "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"

The birth of Chrissy and John's baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy in October 2020.

Luna and her baby sister Esti

In her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy expressed the anxiety she had felt about finally sharing her happy news. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she began in the post shared on Instagram.

Referencing her journey with IVF, she added: "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.