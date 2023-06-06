Why Jennifer Hudson's son's new start will be bittersweet for his famous mom

Jennifer Hudson is known for her glittering career and becoming a member of the prestigious EGOT club, but when she's not wowing with her vocals or hosting her own talk show, the 41-year-old is a doting mom-of-one.

And Jennifer shared her recent proud parent moment with her fans when her 13-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr., who she shares with her ex-fiancé David Otunga, graduated middle school. But like most parents, although the graduation is a moment of celebration and immense pride, it'll no doubt be bittersweet for the multiple award-winning Jennifer.

WATCH: See inside Jennifer Hudson's home that she shares with her son

The Voice coach's only child will soon be heading up to high school, and the milestone is only a reminder of how our precious young grow up so fast! The superstar was eager to share how happy she was of her son in her latest Instagram post, and it seems her fans couldn't believe how much her son had grown.

One person joked in the comments: Hold up since when he got taller than you," followed by a grinning-faced emoji. Another echoed this writing: "Wait!!! That's the baby???" A third added: "Time has FLOWN!" before mentioning Jennifer's son by his nickname: "Congrats do #DOJ!!!!"

© Instagram Fans were left in awe over how tall and grown up David is

A fourth quipped: "Now wait a minute, how is he that old already? We just seen u announce u was pregnant. Lol. Congratulations."

Jennifer often posts clips and photos on her social media with her young enjoying outings together to basketball games and to events enjoying quality time. And it seems that Jennifer has instilled a wonderful ethos into her son as HELLO! previously reported how her son had volunteered alongside Chef Michael Airhart for Taste for the Homeless, an initiative that helps provide meals for those in need in Chicago.

Discussing the campaign on Jennifer's talk show, the chef said of her son: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

Jennifer shares her first and only child with her ex-fiancé David Otunga. Jennifer's ex is an actor and a former professional wrestler, best known for his time working with WWE. He is also known for finishing as the runner-up on the first season of NXT.

The couple were introduced via a mutual friend around 2008 on the set of VH1 reality television series, I Love New York (season 2). Following a whirlwind romance, David got down on one knee after less than one year of dating. And a year later, they welcomed David Jr.

© Getty Images Jennifer shares her son with ex David Otunga

In 2014 she told Wendy Williams she and Otunga were taking "baby" steps. "We will get married one day, but again, my thing is once I get married, I don't believe in divorce. So when I get married, it's for good. We want to be completely sure we're together, we're happy."

