Jennifer Hudson's son is miles taller than her already as he celebrates major milestone in new photos

Jennifer Hudson has left her fans in awe over how grown up her son is, as she gave an update on his latest impressive milestone.

The talk show host's first and only son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr., who turns 14 later this year, has officially graduated from middle school.

David, who the singer has affectionately nicknamed DOJ for his initials, is her only son with former fiancé David Otunga, a professional wrestler in the WWE and Harvard Law graduate. The former couple first became engaged in 2008, a year before they welcomed David Jr. They split in November 2017.

Over the weekend, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her son's graduation, sharing a slew of heartwarming photos from the special day.

"My baby Graduated, y'all!!!!!! DOJ!!!!!!!" she wrote in an initial post where she's pictured fixing up her son's bright blue graduation ceremony toga.

In a subsequent set of pictures, the 13-year-old appears already taller than his mom, and is captured smiling ear-to-ear at the camera, sporting tight cornrows and translucent, wayfarer-shaped glasses.

For the special occasion, Jennifer opted for a multi-color floral maxi dress, while her son donned a monochromatic look consisting of a gray long-sleeve under coordinating gray pants and jacket, which he paired with white sneakers.

"It's official!!! My baby is a high schooler now!" the proud mom wrote in a separate post, adding: "We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you DOJ!" and, making sure her son felt all of the love from her millions of social media followers, she concluded: "Team JHud can y'all help give DOJ a huge congratulations!"

© Instagram David Jr. is officially a teenager and middle school graduate!

Her fans made sure to do so, writing in the comments section under the post: "Congratulations David!!!! Wow he's all grown up," and: "Man! How time flies! I remember seeing his baby photos," as well as: "Hold up since when he got taller than you," plus another fan added: "He's gotten so big!! Congratulations!!!"

David is growing up to be a kind-hearted young man, and last year when Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless – which provides meals for those in need in Chicago – visited The Jennifer Hudson Show, he revealed the young teen's generosity when he volunteered for his organization.

© Instagram Fans were left in awe over how tall and grown up David is

The chef noted that David did not disclose who his famous mom is when he volunteered, and said: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

© Getty The mother-son duo at a basket ball game earlier this year

He recalled: "He just took control of the trays, and I'm sitting up there like, 'Okay, I love this kid,' and I never knew until somebody whispered, and walked up and said, 'You know who that kid is? That's Jennifer Hudson's son,' I said, 'Yeah, right!'"

