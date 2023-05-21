Jennifer Hudson shares rare photo of lookalike son David that has fans stunned

When Jennifer Hudson is not commandeering her Emmy-nominated talk show, she's spending time with her teen son David, and he's turning into quite the strapping young version of his famous mom.

The singer, 41, shared a new selfie of herself with her 13-year-old son at an NBA game, one of their favorite outings, and their shared facial features made for quite a striking photo.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson's son has permission to date Jerry O'Connell's daughters

Fans noticed it too, as many took to the comments section with exclamations of how much they looked alike, with one commenting: "He stole your whole face."

Another said: "Danggg y'all really do look alike," with a third adding: "He's so handsome, and he's your twin," and one even writing: "That's your baby boy??? Wow! Time flies! Twinning!"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's bold new look in quirky photo leaves fans stunned

The EGOT winner shares her son with ex David Otunga, who she separated from in 2017. The mother-son duo are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

© Instagram Jennifer and her son attended an NBA game together

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

It's been a transformative time for the singer-turned actress-turned talk show host, who recently received her first batch of Daytime Emmy nominations (six, to be exact) for her eponymous show.

RELATED: American Idol's biggest stars' net worths compared: Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and more

The grateful daytime host took to social media soon after the news to celebrate the members of her team who got the show to that point.

Alongside a photograph featuring all members of the crew, she wrote: "When I say I couldn't be prouder of the whole staff and crew here at The Happy Place!!! To this amazing team in this photo…I am beyond blessed to work alongside you every day."

© Getty Images Jennifer shares her son with ex David Otunga

However, the announcement was soon followed by the news that the Daytime Emmy Awards will not be proceeding next month on June 16 as planned due to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strikes.

In a statement released by the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences, it was revealed that the strikes had impacted the ceremony and they'd been indefinitely postponed.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson rocks head-turning transformation in new selfie

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's intense transformation for latest role leaves fans astounded

"The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike," president/CEO Adam Sharp shared in a statement obtained by Variety.

It would impact the creative arts nominees as well, he added: "In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution.

© Instagram The FOX talk show celebrated six Emmy nods for its inaugural season

"We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date."

Many daytime talk shows like The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Today with Hoda and Jenna, as well as Jennifer's will be primarily affected, especially those like Kelly Clarkson's and Jennifer's which bagged multiple nods in the main and creative arts categories.

Check out more photos of Jennifer Hudson and David below:

© Getty Images

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.