GMA welcomes new family member as Michael Strahan makes announcement

It was a joyous day for the GMA family on Friday as they delivered some sweet news. At the end of the show, ahead of the weekend, Michael Strahan revealed that one of their own had welcomed a baby girl.

Michael announced: "Great news for the GMA family," before confirming that one of their senior producers, Brittany Berkowitz, had given birth to a girl named Emerson.

He added that despite arriving five weeks early, "Everyone is happy and healthy," and his co-hosts for the day, George Stephanopoulos and Eva Pilgrim shared their support too.

As a father-of-four, Michael will be no stranger to baby announcements, although his children are now all grown up.

In fact, his two youngest, twins Sofia and Isabella, are about to leave home for college. Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and Sophia is headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

The news will be a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home will make him an empty-nester. Last year, he said he was "not ready" for his twins to grow up.

At the time, Michael took to Instagram, to post proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom. He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

George's family are also gearing up for a big change too. The GMA co-anchor took to Instagram recently to pay tribute to his youngest daughter Harper, 17, on her graduation day.

© Getty Images Michael's daughters are now all grown up and headed off to college

Sharing a rare snapshot of himself with his daughter on the special day, George penned: "Happy graduation day to my youngest," alongside a heart emoji. George's wife, Ali Wentworth, was equally proud, sharing several photos from the big day on her own Instagram page.

She wrote: "The baby daughter is launched! A perpetually optimistic, joyful, generous, empathetic, fun-loving, and wise human is spreading her wings! Bursting with love and pride! P.S. You know she is my daughter because she ran out after she graduated and got an ice cream cone across the street."

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

George's co-stars, including Michael, Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee all shared messages of support following Harper's achievement. "Congratulations!!" Michael wrote, alongside a clapping hand emoji, while Robin penned: "Soo sweet. Congrats to your lovely baby girl."

© Getty Images The GMA crew are one big happy family too

Ginger simply responded with a love heart emoji. Fans also sent messages to the family. "Congratulations to her! It takes a lot of hard work to make it to this point, and she (plus Mom and Dad!) should be very proud!," one wrote, while another remarked: "Congratulations Harper, watch out world!"

