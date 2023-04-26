Jennifer Hudson inundated with support as she shares big news about her chat show

The EGOT winner is on cloud nine right now!

Jennifer Hudson has a legion of fans cheering her on right now - and for a very special reason.

The EGOT winner announced in an emotional statement on Tuesday that her chat show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning star wrote: "Hold the line !!!! @jenniferhudsonshow is Emmy nominated !!! I am so proud of my beautiful Jhud Show family and what we accomplished together in Season 1! Congratulations to each and every one of u!! I am sitting here just taking this moment in, and I hope u all can do the same . U deserve it! I am soo grateful!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many sending messages of support. "Congratulations, you've worked so hard!" one wrote, while another responded: "Congratulations, you deserve this moment and more." A third added: "Such amazing news."

The Jennifer Hudson Show is nominated in the Daytime Talk Series against The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan and Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Jennifer's talk show has proved so popular since debuting last year that it was renewed for a second season at the beginning of January.

She said in a statement at the time: "Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career.

"We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another.

Jennifer Hudson's show is up for a Daytime Emmy

"I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

The Jennifer Hudson Show reaches 5.2million viewers a week on average and was the only new show nominated for a 2022 People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category.

