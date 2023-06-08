Anderson Cooper's children: Cutest photos and more

Anderson Cooper's family life is rarely the focus of the news anchor's work with CNN. However, on his social media the 60 Minutes star is happy to document his happy life as a father of two sons: Wyatt, three and Sebastian, one, who he co-parents with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.

Wyatt and Sebastian are a part of the famous journalist's impressive family tree which relates him to the Vanderbilts. Join HELLO! as we look at all there is to know about Anderson Cooper's two adorable sons.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram The co-parenting couple with their sons in 2022

Wyatt Maisani-Cooper, three

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt celebrating his third birthday in 2023

Little Wyatt was born April 27, 2020 via a surrogate mom. Anderson took to his Instagram to reveal the wonderful news, and also made an announcement live on CNN. Speaking to his audience on May 1 right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson said: "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try and hold on to moments of joy and happiness… so I just wanted to take a moment to share with you some joyful news of my own."

MORE: Anderson Cooper makes heartwarming revelation about son during chat with Kelly Ripa

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson's first photo of him and Wyatt

The TV anchor was clearly very moved as he announced the birth of Wyatt and explained he was named after his father, who died when Anderson was just 10 years old. "As a gay kid I never thought it would be possible to have a child," he continued, thanking all those who had paved the way for it to be possible.

"Most of all I am eternally grateful to the remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him. It's an extraordinary blessing that she and all surrogates give to families who can't have children," he added.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram The CNN host with a bemusing baby Wyatt

Appearing later on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 56-year-old elaborated on his co-parenting arrangement with Benjamin, who he dated from around 2009 to 2018. "Even though we're not together anymore... he's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," he said.

He continued: "I knew what it was like growing up without a dad. If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson captioned this photo of him and Wyatt 'Nothing is better than this'

Celebrating Wyatt's first birthday in 2021, Anderson wrote on his Instagram: "I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible." On his second and third birthdays, the CNN host again took to the social media site to post photos of his son, including some of him, Wyatt, Benjamin and their second son Sebastian enjoying days out together.

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson with Wyatt, Sebastian and their Papa Benjamin

When announcing the birth of the fathering duo's second son in 2022, Anderson also revealed Benjamin would be officially adopting Wyatt. The star also admitted the sweet fact that Wyatt calls his dads different names. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa,'" he said while hosting Anderson Cooper 360.

Sebastian Maisani-Cooper, one

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt and Sebastian in December 2022

Anderson's youngest son was born via surrogate on February 10, 2022. Talking on CNN about Sebastian's birth, Anderson again thanked his surrogate mom before admitting the experience had been less frightening the second time around. "[I was] definitely calmer than I was the first time," he said.

DISCOVER: Anderson Cooper shares the sweet nickname his son Wyatt has for baby brother Sebastian

WATCH: Anderson opens up about his sons on Live with Kelly and Ryan

In December 2022, Anderson shared two lovely photos of his sons celebrating Christmas together on Instagram. In his caption, the journalist wrote: "Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram The cute duo at Christmas

For Sebastian's first birthday in February 2023, the 60 Minutes host shared a photo of his youngest son along with more information about his developing personality: "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday! He loves listening to an old music box that belonged to my mom.

"Sebastian is sweet and strong and smart and loves his big brother Wyatt a lot," he continued, before finishing his Instagram tribute: "They fill my heart with joy and love in a way I never imagined possible."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Anderson with a newborn Sebastian

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.