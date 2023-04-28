Anderson Cooper fetes son Wyatt's third birthday with adorable family photos: "my little peanut"

Breaking news: There's a very special birthday to celebrate in Anderson Cooper's household! The longtime CNN anchor, 55, put his Instagram spotlight on absolutely adorable son Wyatt on Thursday, April 27. "This little peanut turned 3 today!" he wrote in a caption. "Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper. He and his brother Sebastian are the greatest blessings I could ever have hoped for."

The short-but-sweet note accompanied a three-photo carousel showcasing his growing toddler, who bears a striking resemblance to his famous dad (particularly those blue eyes). In one pic, Wyatt proudly displays a smiley-faced cookie sandwich and wears a Mickey Mouse/Walt Disney World shirt. In another, his doting dad wraps him up in a cuddly hug. The third is a proper family portrait featuring the Anderson 360 host with Wyatt standing beside Benjamin Maisani, Anderson's co-parent and former partner, who holds Sebastian, Wyatt's 14-month-old brother.

Several of Anderson's famous friends also sent their birthday wishes via comments. Fellow dad Andy Cohen exclaimed, "Happy birthday to the most consistently sweet boy in all our lives! Anderson - the 3’s are a TRIP!!" Added actress and comedian Amy Sedaris, "Adorable," while Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri gushed "O m g that smile is an antidepressant Happy Birthday Wyatt Pants‼️."

Anderson has spoken in the past about co-parenting both little boys with Benjamin long after the end of their romantic relationship. After meeting in 2009, the 60 Minutes reporter and the businessman went public with their relationship at several red carpet events in 2015. (The veteran TV journalist and son of famous socialite Gloria Vanderbilt came out as gay in 2012.)

During their time together as a couple, Anderson and Benjamin, who owns several successful nightclubs and bars in NYC, happily documented their vacations, celebrations and hangs with celebrity pals like Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. But in 2018, they announced their amicable split. "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," he told PEOPLE."We are still family to each other, and love each other very much."

About two years later, in April 2020, Anderson revealed the arrival via surrogate of little Wyatt, named after his late father, who passed away when he was 10. "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth," he wrote in his Instagram announcement., Anderson later confirmed that Benjamin, now 50, had adopted Wyatt.

"We're a family," he said, "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.' " Benjamin's own journey to fatherhood was a winding road. Anderson has said that one of the reasons behind their breakup with Benjamin's uncertainty about becoming a father— but once Anderson began the process that led to Wyatt's arrival, "he started to be interested."

"I've always believed that if you've been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there's no reason why that love shouldn't continue," Anderson explained.