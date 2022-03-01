Anderson Cooper makes heartwarming revelation about son during chat with Kelly Ripa The doting dad is great friends with the Live with Kelly and Ryan star

Anderson Cooper is a doting dad to two young sons, and made the sweetest revelation about his oldest, Wyatt, during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

During a chat with his good friend Kelly Ripa, the journalist opened up about Wyatt's adorable relationship with the star's daughter Lola.

He said: "Lola came with Kelly. My son is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos, it's like the love that burns a thousand sons. Look at the way he stares at her. He is so besotted. He just couldn't take his eyes off Lola."

VIDEO: Anderson Cooper opened up about his son Wyatt's sweet bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola

Proud mom Kelly told Anderson that the "feeling was mutual," and quipped that Wyatt wasn't the only one who was besotted with her. "Like all boys," she said.

Anderson is also dad to baby son Sebastian, who he welcomed in February.

During his appearance on Live, the CNN host revealed that Wyatt adorably refers to his baby brother as "Luke," which is in fact Sebastian's middle name.

Anderson Cooper with son Wyatt

"He cannot say Sebastian. He calls him Luke," he shared. "So every morning he wants to go in and say, 'Hi, good morning, Luke.'"

The dad-of-two – who co-parents his sons with ex Benjamin Maisani – also told hosts Kelly and Ryan Seacrest that he was having a great time at home with his children while on paternity leave.

Anderson is great friends with Kelly Ripa

"It's great to be able to come home and decompress," he said. "Obviously my kids are asleep but I've taken the last couple of weeks off, it's the longest I've been off, almost three weeks. I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing."

The TV star announced his happy baby news on his CNN show, telling viewers that Sebastian was "6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy, and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable."

