Goldie Hawn delights in son's joyful family update with model wife

Goldie Hawn has made no secret that her family is everything to her and now she has another reason to celebrate with them.

The proud mom and grandmother took to Instagram on Friday to share her joy over son, Oliver Hudson's news.

He posted snapshots with his gorgeous wife, Erinn Bartlett, and revealed they were celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

Alongside the imagery, he wrote: "17 years ago today… TODAY!!!! Happy anniversary my beautiful queen," and Goldie was one of the first to comment. "17 years of the most loving supportive love affair. Happy anniversary you two," she wrote, as Oliver's sister, Kate Hudson, also chimed in. "17 years my god! I love you both so so much. To the moon, waaaaaay beyond and back."

The couple are proud parents to Wilder, 15, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, nine, and Oliver regularly shares updates on his precious family on Instagram.

He's also incredibly close to his mom and sister and paid tribute to all of the special women in his life on International Women's Day when he posted photos of them all and wrote: "Not sure what I’d do or who I’d be without these incredible beings in my life. Like for real, I’m not sure.

"These three women and one little angel have shaped the way I think and continue to push me to be the best version of myself, even when I’m resistant.

"They’re constantly giving me pep talks and supplements, skincare routines and books on the liver, dry brushes and psychics, bone broth and money. I’m so grateful for these 4 HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!!"

The actress, 77, shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson and has a son, Wyatt, with her partner Kurt Russell - he is also a father to Boston from his previous relationship.

Goldie and Kurt, 72, started dating 40 years ago in 1983, 15 years after they first met on Disney's 1968 live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

Oliver and Kate affectionately refer to Kurt as "Pa."In 2007 Goldie revealed what she felt was the secret to the two's successful relationship in an interview with Women's Day.

"I think the secret is to know when to depend on somebody and when not to. It's important that you are able to hold up your side of the house," the A-lister explained. "I believe that one person can't bear the whole burden because then their shoulders start getting heavy."

Goldie and Kurt are grandparents to seven grandchildren and she previously opened up to Australian Women's Weekly and said that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

