Goldie Hawn's lookalike granddaughter is so grown up in rare family photo

Goldie Hawn is devoted to her close-knit family and loves nothing more than spending time with them. She has seven grandchildren and counting - and her oldest granddaughter, Rio, nine, is a carbon copy of the actress.

Rio is the youngest daughter of Goldie's son Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett. The little girl is growing up fast too, and while she is being raised out of the spotlight, her proud parents occasionally share pictures of her on social media.

Most recently, Oliver posted a sweet picture of Rio with her mom to mark Mother's Day, and it was heartwarming.

The nine-year-old looked all grown up as she sat on her mom's knee and planted a kiss on her cheek. Rio has Goldie's long blonde wavy hair and fans often remark on her strong resemblance to both her grandmother and her aunt, Kate Hudson.

Goldie has a particularly special bond with Rio too, as the little girl was given the middle name of Laura when she was born, to pay tribute to the Hollywood star's mom, who shares the same moniker.

While Rio is kept out of the spotlight, she did last year appear on her dad's podcast, Unconsciously Coupled, where she well and truly stole the show.

At the top, Oliver shared a photo of the pair chatting at home with microphones in their hands, as he teased the new episode. He wrote: "My ladybug makes an appearance on @unconsciouslycoupled."

As well as Rio, Oliver and Erinn are also parents to sons Bodhi, 12, and Wilder, 15. Along with Oliver's three children, Goldie is also grandmother to Kate Hudson's three children - Ryder Robinson, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, 11, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Fujikawa, four, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are doting grandparents to seven grandchildren

Wyatt and Meredith welcomed Goldie and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild, a little boy called Buddy, in 2020, although the protective parents keep him out of the spotlight.

However, to mark Mother's Day last week, Meredith shared several photos of Buddy at home, alongside a gushing message about being a mom.

She wrote: "Being his mom is the greatest gift of my life and upon becoming “mom”, I made sense to myself. I think of all the women in the painful process of trying for a baby, and those in the painful confusing process of “do i/don’t I”. I love moms.

Goldie Hawn with her growing family

"I love my mom. I love my mother in law, so inspired by the strength of mothers and the many different ways there are to be one. There is no one right way. Support other moms, bring them food, tell them they are doing a good job. This is a little something I found I wrote in my journal a year or so ago in the transition to motherhood. I’m addicted to the home that is you. The sticky fingered, early morninged, sound machined, screaming, piercing, bed headed, squealing, same nosed from mine,giggling bliss that is the time of you.

"I know it is a ticking clock. I memorize your little fingers in my hand, your dirty nails. You kissed me so hard it made my lip bleed, but we laughed. Over and over. Bite, laugh, bite, laugh, And that is it, summed up.

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio is her double!

"Being bitten till you bleed, but the bliss of the sting of it. My bright sunshine boy. Thank you, thank you, thank you." Doting grandmother Goldie previously gushed to Australian Women's Weekly that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

