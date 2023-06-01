Goldie Hawn's famous daughter-in-law's pregnant baby bump photo will melt your heart

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, Meredith Hagner celebrated her 36th birthday on May 31, and in honor of the occasion, Kate Hudson shared a gorgeous pregnant photo of her sister-in-law.

The 44-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share the sweet throwback photo taken when Meredith was pregnant with her first child, Buddy Prine Russell, who she and her husband, Wyatt Russell, welcomed in March 2021.

The image showed the Vacation Friends actress kneeling in the grass with her hands cradling her baby bump while Kate's daughter, Rani Rose, four, placed a protective hand on her aunt's pregnant stomach. Captioning the sweet family moment, Kate penned: "Beyond grateful for the day you were born! Happiest birthday to this beautiful woman! My sissy in law @mereditchtheweasel the best Mommy, Wife, Friend, Auntie, Sister. You are just a shiny gem!!"

© Instagram Kate shared this touching family moment of a pregnant Meredith with Rani Rose

Meredith and Wyatt – who is Goldie's youngest son with long-time partner, Kurt Russell – are protective parents and have chosen not to share photos of Buddy's face online, but Wyatt has opened up about fatherhood in previous interviews, and it sounds like they are loving every moment of parenthood.

© Getty Wyatt and Meredith have been married since September 2019

"It's everything everyone says it is. The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids," the actor previously told Good Morning America.

© Getty Kate and Meredith share a very close bond

Wyatt, 36, and Meredith started dating in 2015 after they were both cast in the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy and after three years of dating, Wyatt proposed on Christmas Day in 2018 surrounded by their family in Wyatt's native Colorado. Meredith shared the moment on Instagram: "The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself having just jumped into Wyatt's arms as their pet dogs moved around their feet excitedly.

© Instagram Wyatt proposed with this diamond sparkler on Christmas Day in 2018

"It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!" The couple wed less than one year later in September 2019 at Goldie and Kurt's impressive Aspen home where Wyatt, Kate, and their brother, Oliver Hudson, 46, grew up and love to spend Christmas with their growing families. The couple is incredibly close to Wyatt's famous family and is often pictured with them at events.

WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's grandchildren

Wyatt and Meredith's son is Goldie and Kurt's youngest grandchild. The Hollywood stars are also doting grandparents to Kate's three children - Ryder, 19, Bingham, 11, and Rani - and Oliver's three children - sons Bohdi, 13, and Wilder, 15, and daughter Rio, nine.

Meredith and Wyatt do not share photos of Buddy's face online

Goldie gushed to Australian Women's Weekly last October that she believes "A good family is the answer to happiness", sweetly adding that "being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important".

