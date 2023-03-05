Where does Kate Hudson's son Ryder go to college? All we know about his life away from famous family The eighteen-year-old son of the Almost Famous actress, and grandson of Goldie Hawn, left to West Coast for college

Kate Hudson's eldest son, Ryder Robinson, may be a nepo baby twice over, his grandmother being Goldie Hawn, but as he goes through the early stages of young adulthood, he is carving out a path of his own.

While his family may be longtime California residents, and he grew up in Los Angeles just like his mom did – Kate now owns and lives in her childhood home – for college, he has departed the sunny West Coast.

Ryder enrolled as a freshman at none other than New York University – favored by many a nepo baby and other celebrities like the Sprouse and Olsen twins, Alec Baldwin, Selma Blair, and more – in the fall of 2022.

He had the support of his mom when he first moved across the country as he started calling the competing East Coast his home, at least for the next four years, and she was with him when he first moved in.

Back in August, Kate shared on Instagram she was helping her son out as he started organizing his new home, a dorm, taking the typical pre-college pilgrimage to stores such as Bed, Bath and Beyond to gather up all the must-haves, like bedding, a hamper, snacks, and books.

After Ryder's first semester, Kate revealed that as happy as she is for Ryder, it hadn't been the easiest adjustment, telling Today's Willie Geist: "It's so hard."

A perk of Ryder moving is Kate now has a great plus one for all of her events in the city

She added: "All you want is your kid to thrive and be happy. But, man, when I'm in LA, and I go to the coffee machine in the morning, and I don't hear his voice, it's a big one."

However, Ryder seems to have found his footing by now, and after sharing a glimpse of what he has been up to during his second semester, both his mom and grandmother were extremely supportive.

Ryder shared a look into his life away from Los Angeles

He took to Instagram to share a recent photoshoot he had done, posting a candid, black and white photo of him seemingly taken under a bridge, shot by a fellow classmate who's studying photography at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

The two most important women in his life instantly complimented him, with his mom writing: "Is it weird that I'm proud of your hair," as his grandmother commented: "Yeah baby! Now that's a workout! Love you sooooo much!!!!" with a string of red hearts, heart-eyes, and applause emojis next to it.

