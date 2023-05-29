Goldie Hawn's granddaughter wows with incredible singing voice: watch

Kate Hudson's four-year-old daughter Rani Rose appears to take after her mother and grandmother Goldie Hawn in the talent stakes, with Kate sharing an adorable video of the youngster singing on Instagram.

In the clip, Rani Rose sings her heart out to Falling by Harry Styles, with Kate proudly captioning the video: "The Harry Effect."

After finishing her impressive performance, the little girl tells their Alexa device to shuffle Harry Styles songs, before proceeding to dance around the room, with Kate praising: "Very good."

Kate's followers loved the insight into Rani Rose's talents, with impressed comments flooding in. "An artist and musician in the making, beautiful and soulful, just like you and your Mama," one wrote, while another added: "She felt that song," with many others noting how adorable she is.

Kate's friend Rachel Zoe commented too, writing: "Oh she's definitely your daughter babe."

This is the second time Kate has shared cute content of her mini-me daughter this weekend. The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of her and Rani's cozy Memorial Day weekend with a cuddled-up photo of the two.

The adorable snapshot saw them snuggling up in bed in printed pajamas, with the mom-of-three still wearing her eye mask atop her head. Despite what appeared to be early morning cuddles, the two already had matching, bright pink lipstick, and both puckered up their lips in a kissy face for the sweet mother-daughter selfie.

"7am and already into my lipsticks…" Kate joked of her daughters' early morning glam session, adding the hashtags "It's her world" and, "Happy morning."

Fans were quick to gush over the pair's photo, taking to the comments section under the post and writing: "She's too cute," and: "She is your total twin," as well as: "She looks just like you," plus another fan added: "Family memories, love it."

Not just a music and makeup fan, Rani Rose is also skilled on the soccer field, with Kate taking to Instagram in March to post a photo of the pre-schooler holding a tiny pair of soccer boots, simply captioned: "Here we go!" alongside a second photo of her tiny pink and white sports shoes.

Fellow actor Jeremy Renner expressed his excitement at the youngster's new hobby, writing: "I got to seeeee this," followed by a second comment with two heart emojis and two clapping hands.

A fan of Kate's commented: "You're officially a soccer mom," while another said: "Females in football rule. Go get it."

We can't wait to see which hobby Rani Rose tries next!

