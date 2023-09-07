Global Action Plan is urging the public to sign their petition for the Online Safety Bill

Do you worry about your children's mental health? Are you concerned that they are coming across content online that is not age appropriate or good for them?

If so, there's something you can do to try and make a difference.



A UK-based charity has made an impassioned plea to garner support for the much-anticipated Online Safety Bill as it reaches its final stages in parliament.

Global Action Plan's Safer Socials campaign is calling on the public to urge party leaders to back the new bill via this petition, with the aim of making social media a safer place for our children and teenagers.

A spokesperson for Global Action Plan told HELLO!: "The way social media is designed is dangerous. It is driving a youth mental health crisis and damaging millions of lives.

"Over the next two weeks our political leaders will have the opportunity to pass a groundbreaking new law requiring social media to be safe places for our children – by design.

"The House of Lords have recommended a series of amendments to the Bill which would force social media companies to change the way social media works so it is less harmful, and the government is due to vote on whether to keep those amendments.

"This is your opportunity to really make your voice heard and to let political leaders know how important children’s online safety is to you."

A recent survey by Dove found that more than half of kids say social media makes them and their peers feel anxious, while 8 in 10 parents say the impact of social media on mental health is worrying.

Global Action Plan asks: "Sign our petition calling on party leaders to back the Online Safety Bill with the vital amendments included to make social media safer by design.

"Time is running out – the next fortnight is crucial to influence the Bill - so please sign our petition now."