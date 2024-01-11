When it comes to naming a new pet in the family, it seems owners are thinking very alike as new research has shown that the top cat and dog names for 2023 were the same!

The study by Pets at Home's VIP Puppy & Kitten Club reveals that we are influenced by pop culture and entertainment when choosing a name for our beloved pooches and moggies.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares update about late Queen’s Corgis

So which name claimed the top spot?

The 'Luna' fascination continues as this moniker was the most popular cat and dog name in 2023, for the fourth year in a row, likely influenced by the Harry Potter character Luna Lovegood.

Milo and Simba are in the second and third spots for cat names, while Teddy and Milo are the next top most popular dog names – Milo a clear favourite for both.

© Getty Three Welsh Pembroke Corgi puppies running in the grass

Other names on the rise but not in the top ten are 'Bambi' – following the birth of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s daughter with the cute Disney name.

'Wednesday' from Netflix's Addams Family series is another new favourite, as is 'Bluey' inspired by the popular children's show and 'Margot' after Margot Robbie from the Barbie movie. And 'Grady' in tribute to dog lover Paul O'Grady is also gaining popularity.

Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Home, said: "While there are no rules around what to call your pet, it is good to make sure it doesn't sound similar to anyone else living in the home as it could be confusing for them.

"Opting for brief, endearing, and easily distinguishable names will undoubtedly enhance your chances of a prompt response when summoning your puppy or kitten.

"Research even suggests that pets tend to respond best to one or two syllable names, making it easier for them to recognise and remember."

© Getty Tuxedo black and white kittens

Top cat names 2023

1) Luna - meaning ‘moon’ in Latin

2) Milo - of German origin meaning ‘soldier’ or ‘merciful’

3) Simba - of Swahili origin, meaning lion

4) Bella - meaning ‘beautiful’ in Italian

5) Nala – of African origin, meaning success

6) Coco – a shorter version of the name Soccoro

7) Oreo – after the popular American chocolate biscuit

8) Willow – meaning ‘willow tree’ and ‘freedom’

9) Kitty – a shortening of the word cat

10) Loki – primarily a male name of Scandinavian origin that means Trickster god

Top dog names 2023

1) Luna - meaning ‘moon’ in Latin

2) Teddy - meaning ‘wealthy protector’, ‘brave people’, or ‘God's gift’

3) Milo - of German origin meaning ‘soldier’ or ‘merciful’

4) Lola – a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning ‘sorrows’

5) Coco - a shorter version of the name, Soccoro

6) Daisy – a flower symbolising ‘innocence’ and purity’

7) Poppy – of Latin origin meaning ‘red flower’

8) Buddy – a ‘friend’

9) Bailey – meaning ‘berry clearing’

10) Willow - meaning ‘willow tree’ and ‘freedom’