Princess Anne's unruly dogs who almost got her arrested: All the times her terriers caused chaos

Much like her late mother, Princess Anne is a devoted animal lover and has raised several dogs throughout her life.

The Princess Royal's penchant for puppies hasn't come without controversy, however, with many of her English bull terriers being involved in vicious attacks through the years.

The English bull terrier is typically an active, loving breed that makes loyal companions for families. However, without proper socialisation and training, their high-prey drive can make them prone to aggressive behaviour at times.

On more occasions than one, the Princess Royal's canines have been the centre of negative attention.

From the time Anne almost went to prison, to her terrier Florence's attack on the Queen's Corgi, here is everything we know about the royal's unruly pups…

The Gatcombe Park incident, 1993 © Tim Graham Princess Anne walks two of her English bull terriers In 1993, Princess Anne's bull terrier Eglantyne reportedly tried to bite a spectator at Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, having attacked a smaller dog two years earlier in the Windsor Park Estate.

Princess Anne's faces prison time for unruly terriers, 2002 © Scott Barbour Princess Anne leaves court after pleading guilty to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act In 2002, the Princess Royal became the first senior member of the royal family to be convicted of a criminal offence. The mother-of-two pleaded guilty to a charge under the dangerous dogs act after her English bull terrier, Dotty, became dangerously out of control and bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne walking her dog at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park In that attack Dotty left a 12-year-old boy with a bite on the collarbone and two bites to the left leg. A seven-year-old boy was left with scratch marks on a leg, his back and an arm.

© Getty The Princess Royal pictured with one of her bull terriers in the car At the time, it was reported that Princess Anne was fined £500 for the attack and ordered to pay £250 in compensation, as well as £148 in costs at a magistrates court in Slough. Her three-year-old terrier narrowly avoided a sentence of being put down, though the royal was ordered by judge Penelope Hewitt to "undergo training and be kept on a lead in all public places," per The Guardian.

The Queen's beloved Corgi takes a hit, 2003 © Getty Queen Elizabeth II considered her corgis to be like family The following year, Princess Anne's bull terrier Florence attacked one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgis, Pharos, who had to be put down after the incident. The Queen's dogs became her most loyal companions, with the former monarch owning more than 30 Corgis during her 70-year reign. At one point, Her Late Majesty even had up to ten corgis in her possession at one time and showered them with royal treatment and a life of luxury including home-cooked meals from a "royal dog menu".