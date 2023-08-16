Most popular celebrity pet names of 2023 - and some are royal!

The UK's favourite celebrity-inspired pet names include both of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children's monikers

If you've recently welcomed a four-legged friend into your home, you may be debating over what name to give your pet. While Disney-inspired names have long proved popular with dogs, cats, rabbits and more, the possibilities of what to name the newest member of your family are endless.

According to latest research from Everypaw Pet Insurance, the top ten celebrity pet names in the UK include everything from royal-inspired monikers to actors and music legends.

© Shutterstock Could you imagine calling your dog after a celebrity?

It comes as online searches for ‘best pet names’ have risen by 194 per cent over the last three months, while 'famous people dog names' has seen a 40 per cent increase year-on-year.

Incredibly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet comes out on top, with 'Lilibet' proving to be the most popular celebrity pet name in the UK.

© Misan Harriman Princess Lilibet is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter

Princess Lilibet was fondly named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's grandmother, who was called the sweet nickname by those closest to her.

Lilibet isn't the only royal-inspired moniker ranking in the top ten most popular pet names in the UK. George, after the Prince and Princess of Wales' son Prince George, and Archie, after Meghan and Harry's son Archie Harrison are also in the ranking.

© Karwai Tang George proved to be a popular pet name for 2023

Next on the list of popular pet names is Millie after Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, while Freddie (Mercury) and Dolly (Parton) have also made the top ten.

Looking for more inspiration of what to call your pet? Keep scrolling to discover the most popular celebrity-inspired pet names of 2023…

Most popular celebrity-in​​​​spired pet names in the UK for 2023 ​​​​