Most popular celebrity pet names of 2023 - and some are royal!

If you've recently welcomed a four-legged friend into your home, you may be debating over what name to give your pet. While Disney-inspired names have long proved popular with dogs, cats, rabbits and more, the possibilities of what to name the newest member of your family are endless.
According to latest research from Everypaw Pet Insurance, the top ten celebrity pet names in the UK include everything from royal-inspired monikers to actors and music legends.
It comes as online searches for ‘best pet names’ have risen by 194 per cent over the last three months, while 'famous people dog names' has seen a 40 per cent increase year-on-year.
Incredibly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet comes out on top, with 'Lilibet' proving to be the most popular celebrity pet name in the UK.
Princess Lilibet was fondly named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry's grandmother, who was called the sweet nickname by those closest to her.
Lilibet isn't the only royal-inspired moniker ranking in the top ten most popular pet names in the UK. George, after the Prince and Princess of Wales' son Prince George, and Archie, after Meghan and Harry's son Archie Harrison are also in the ranking.
Next on the list of popular pet names is Millie after Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, while Freddie (Mercury) and Dolly (Parton) have also made the top ten.
Looking for more inspiration of what to call your pet? Keep scrolling to discover the most popular celebrity-inspired pet names of 2023…
Most popular celebrity-inspired pet names in the UK for 2023
- Lilibet
- Millie
- Freddie
- George
- Archie
- Bowie
- Leo
- Ozzy
- Betty
- Dolly