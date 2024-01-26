James and Ola Jordan's 'indescribable relief' following daughter Ella's scary hospital dash

Former Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan have taken to their social media pages to thank fans for their messages of goodwill during a worrying time for them as parents.

Their three-year-old daughter Ella was back in hospital last week with a nasty bout of croup, and the couple had shared updates of their stressful time on Instagram.

Now, the professional dancers have given an update on Ella's progress and thankfully their sweet little girl is on the road to recovery.

James posted a picture of Ella looking pretty down in the dumps and wrote: "Our little fed up Ella."



He added: "Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well - she is getting better every day and getting back to her cheeky self finally. Off of the steroids and she’s back on antibiotics which seem to be working well. The relief for us parents is an indescribable feeling. Big love all."

The family was inundated with sympathetic comments, with one follower telling them: "So pleased she is getting better. Hope you all manage to get some rest."

Another said: "She’s been through the mill recently... wee soul…not good for you guys either!! Well wishes sent her way."

A third posted: "Aww bless her. It’s so scary as parents to see it and wonder why. Hoping she’s heading the right direction now."

James had previously shared a video explaining Ella's health condition, telling fans: "So we all had a really fun night last night. We took Ella to hospital because her cough was so bad."

He continued: "The nurses were so lovely with her again and the doctor was fantastic.

'She has, apparently, croup. They gave her a steroid called Dexamethasone, which helped, but then this morning she woke up again at nine o' clock. We didn't get home till half three and she woke up and was horrendous again.

'We gave her some more which they gave us to take away, but we can't seem to get on top of it at the moment unfortunately."

James and Ola recently spoke to HELLO! about a possible underlying heart condition that Ella is suffering from.

James told us: "The doctors at the hospital agreed that we need to find out why she keeps getting so sick. They say it could be a link with her heart issue, potentially, which we’ve never spoken about before."

Ola explained: "Ella was first diagnosed with a heart murmur a couple of years ago. Then, just before her second birthday, she was at the hospital and the doctor said: 'I'm not sure about her heart; there’s a little hole that needs to be double checked with another doctor.'"

"We were told that if she does have a hole in the heart, they can’t do anything until she’s older and stronger, so they suggested we wait," said James.

An upcoming follow-up appointment should tell them more. "But it would be a massive operation," James revealed.