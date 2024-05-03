Exclusive video: James and Ola Jordan's excitement as daughter Ella, 4, follows in their Strictly footsteps

Professional dancers James and Ola Jordan have shared their joy at their four-year-old little girl Ella starting dancing classes.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars opened up about their daughter following in their footsteps on HELLO!'s online show At Home with James & Ola.

Ola revealed: "She's asked me, 'Mummy, I want to dance, I want to dance like you,' so we signed her up to dance class."

The proud mum added: "It's like a freestyle contemporary, because I think she's still too little for the ballroom and Latin. She actually said, 'Mummy, I loved it'."

However, as Ella starts her dancing journey, Ola laughs as she is now spending her time sitting in the car waiting for her little girl to finish her class. Ola, us mums know exactly how you feel… the activities are endless and you really do become a taxi mum.

© Instagram Little Ella is loving her dance classes

Also in this week's show, the couple recount how they first started in the dance world and the sacrifices their parents made to help them, which led us on to the topic of pushy parents. When is a parent supportive and when are they pushy?

"I wouldn't be where I am today without my parents pushing me," explains James, telling viewers that his dad would give him the option of clubbing with his friends or receiving parental help with his dancing. "He helped me a lot," he admits.

Ella has had a tough winter battling illness and been in and out of hospital, meaning the couple haven't been able to take her swimming as they normally would. Now, reveals James, their daughter has developed a fear of jumping in the water.

In the episode, the doting dad explains how he helped Ella get her confidence back and she is now loving her time in the pool again – all ready for their week away in Turkey.

The couple are about to jet off with Ella to work on their Dance Shred exercise programme in the sun, and we're sure their daughter will join in a few routines too, given she has the dance bug now.

Next week, Ola Jordan will be starting her brand new column with HELLO!, Ola & Ella, as we follow the mother and daughter as they bond over their shared love of dancing and we chat to Ola about all things motherhood. Don't miss it!