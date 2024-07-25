Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola gets very enthusiastic response upon return to $27 million family home — watch

Kelly Ripa's entire family is seemingly back together! As the summer months roll by, and after a brief vacation in Switzerland, the TV star and her husband Mark Consuelos' three kids are back home.

Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, their two sons, came home for the summer earlier this month, and now it's time for their daughter Lola Consuelos to do the same.

Check out the video Kelly filmed in their $27 million New York City family home, in which Lola receives a very enthusiastic (and very adorable) welcome…

Kelly Ripa captures daughter Lola's return to the family home

Kelly and Mark share two dogs, Chewie and Lena, both of whom have cemented themselves as among the most adorable members of the Ripa-Consuelos clan.

Lola, 23, recently moved to London to spend more time with her boyfriend Cassius and to continue building her music career after spending a semester abroad there while studying at New York University.

Since 2021, Kelly and Mark have been empty nesters, with Michael now living in Brooklyn as he works with Bravo on the Real Housewives series while also sharpening his skills as a writer and actor. Joaquin, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The hosts of LIVE with Kelly and Mark have had Chewie for years, but they adopted Lena right before Joaquin left home, and during an appearance on the show in 2021 (when Kelly co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest), Michael, 27, playfully called her out on it.

Kelly asked, "Do you think dad and I will be able to handle it when you kids are out of the house?" and Michael quipped in response: "She's already adopted a dog, you've been preparing for an empty nest, I think you'll be fine."

He added: "My mom paces around the house holding Lena like a Bond villain," and Kelly fully agreed. She joked: "There is something so wrong about my relationship with that dog."

And as recently as February on LIVE, Kelly showed the studio audience a photo of Mark sweetly cradling Lena in his arms, showcasing that when it came to being a dog parent, the Riverdale star was no slouch either.

When Mark affectionately commented: "That's my girl," Kelly fired back: "Talk about two people in love! I've never had a situation where a dog has been possessive of Mark," and brought up a recent incident when Lena got a little too protective over her owner.

"The other night we were cuddling and Mark was petting Lena, but then he reached over and he gave me a little rub. Because I get a rub too. I get a belly rub," she joked.

"And Lena freaked out and I videotaped it," she shared, and then showed the audience a clip of Lena trying to nudge Mark's hands away from Kelly. "I will not stand for this," she said for Lena. "In the words of Sade, this ain't no ordinary love."