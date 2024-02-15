Dating as a single parent - what a love expert wants you to know

If you've seen the 2002 romcom About a Boy, you'll remember that Hugh Grant's character Will Freeman decides that a single parent makes for the perfect romantic partner.

Unfortunately, not everyone agrees. New research from dating app Even revealed that one in six single Brits would not be open to dating a single parent because they might come with emotional baggage and messy relationships with their ex.

Add to that the fact that many singletons say they're not ready to take on the parenting responsibilities associated with dating a single parent and we're painting a bleak picture.

It needn't be the case, though, says Sarah Louise Ryan, dating expert for Even, who explains that there are many benefits to dating a single parent. "Our research found that a quarter of people said that single parents have qualities that they look for in a partner, such as independence, reliability, and selflessness.

"I often describe single parents as the CEO of their households, as they’re typically resourceful and productive," Sarah continues.

She adds that deciding to date as a single parent proves you value yourself, explaining: "If single parents are choosing to go out and date, this signals that they are cherishing the time for themselves and deciding who they spend that time with is often just as important.

"Single parents are often more serious in dating, they don’t have time to play games or get bogged down in any of the complexities of modern dating. They have so much going on outside of dating that how they date, who they date, so the way they date is far more intentional.

"Single parents are often resilient in dating and tend not to get held back by dates that haven’t worked out or served them positively," Sarah says.

Read on for Sarah's expert advice for dating as a single parent…

Dating as a single parent

1. Love yourself and being solo first

Once you nail this, it’s more likely that you’ll have dating success.

I often say to singles, 'Date when you’re ready and not when you’re lonely.' If you're dating to fill the void of time when you don’t have your kids or don’t know what to do with your spare time, then find things you love first.

When you feel happy, fulfilled and love the life you live, you will then only date from a place of wanting to find someone who compliments the incredible life you already have. You’ll have formed such a strong sense of self and identity outside of being a parent that you’ll be clear on who is a good fit for you and who is not.

2. Be straightforward

Be confident in how you communicate your family dynamics, commitments and logistics. Don’t feel apologetic at any point about the commitments you have outside of meeting someone romantically.

Remember that your children were there before this person and you aren’t waiting to be accepted by someone for all of the chapters that came before them, you are also dating to choose the right person for you.

3. Don’t settle

If you find that you’re dating someone and things feel ‘just okay’, don’t settle for less than deeply committed love. You are worthy of meeting the right person for you and you want to find your equal partner, someone who in time you can introduce to your children and who will be a big part of their lives too.

4. Dating can be fun and joyful!

See the process of meeting new people as meeting new parts of yourself too. Each person you connect with will likely bring out a new or different part of you that you haven’t seen in a while or met before.

This newness is exciting and if you enjoy the process of having new experiences with people outside of your usual day-to-day life, you’ll likely love dating and meeting someone special will just be a lovely byproduct of the dating journey.

5. Try using a single parent dating app

Using an app dedicated to single parents is a great solution to overcoming dating barriers, offering you the chance to meet like-minded people who will understand you, support you and want to build a relationship with you.

This way, you won’t have to worry about when or how to slip your children into the conversation on a date or whether your date has what it takes to be a good parental figure - instead you can simply let go and enjoy getting to know them.

