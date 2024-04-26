Carrie Johnson unveils thoughtful handcrafted gift for son Wilf

Carrie Johnson is in full preparation work as she aims to make sure that her eldest child, Wilf, has a fourth birthday to remember when he hits the milestone on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, showed off the incredible gift that she had commissioned for her young boy, with designers from Harry's Original Timber Shop handcrafting a wooden fire engine for the youngster to play inside. See the design in the clip below!

"Thank you @harrysoriginal for making this for Wilf's birthday," she said in a caption. "Now I just need to paint it in time and without the birthday boy seeing it!"

Carrie later updated her followers on her progress after completing the first coat of paint, and it was certainly coming along. The exterior featured a bold red for the main part with a yellow ladder and steering wheel and black wheels.

© Instagram Carrie painted the incredible present for her young son

However, it wasn't all plain-sailing for the mum-of-three as she revealed that she was looking after her baby son Frank while getting into her DIY, and the tot had started teething.

Alongside Wilf, Carrie is also a mum to daughter Romy, two, and Frank, who is nine months old. The family have also welcomed some ducklings, although the political consultant shared earlier in the week that one of them, Donny, had died.

© Instagram Carrie is a doting mother to her children

"Don didn't make it," Carrie wrote. "We all really knew from the moment he was born that he wasn't right, but I still feel very sad about it. Nature is cruel, RIP darling Donny."

Another sad photo saw Donny cuddling into one of the other little ducklings. "A rather depressing Donny update. He's still not eating & while the other gorgeous two hop around, splashing their water bowl and nibbling their chick crumb, Donny seems very lethargic, sitting very still in the corner.

Carrie recently shared some sad news

"He's also about 2/3 of the size of the others now. They're growing and he isn't. Boris doesn't think he'll last the night. *Sigh. Going to give him lots of love and attention today and make him feel and will make him as comfortable as possible."

The Johnsons are already the proud owners of a family of ducks who live in their sprawling almost five-acre family garden. The pets were a gift from their neighbours shortly after they moved in and Romy and Wilfred are often pictured by their proud mum going down to the pond in the garden.