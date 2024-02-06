What Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have said about their three daughters' love lives

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22, are all grown up.

The beloved country-singing couple, who wed in 1996, have already seen all three of the girls flock the nest and embark on their separate ventures, from acting to singing, and even work in public policy.

Moreover, not only have the pair witnessed their daughters pursue professional careers, but they've also been witness to their evolving dating lives, and have been candid about how they approach it.

During a joint appearance on The Ellen Show back in 2017, Faith confirmed that Tim was definitely "tough" when it came to their daughters' dating prospects, and the lengths he previously went to to convey that.

Recalling a winter formal one of the girls had – and the limousine full of girls and boys that came to pick them up – Tim confessed: "I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose."

He explained: "Well look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect…" before cheekily quipping: "And fear."

© Getty The couples' daughters are already 26, 25 and 22

Faith agreed, and though she said she was initially "soft" on the whole dating situation, she then revealed: "After… when you go through it for the first time – for those of you who have daughters out there – all of a sudden I became this animal," joking: "[I was like,] 'Do it, take the sledgehammer.' Whatever you have to do!"

Since that interview aired, only Audrey is known to be in a relationship, with her older sisters Maggie and Gracie having previously alluded to being single in separate social media posts in 2023.

© Getty Tim and Faith tied the knot in 1996

Audrey recently confirmed she's in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 22 years her senior.

Though she had previously hinted at their relationship with subtle posts on Instagram, she effectively declared him taken when she shared on January 21 a photo on Instagram of Manuel, in which he is looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Before then, the pair had hinted at their romance when they both shared near-identical photos of their time together in Germany, not long after they had also posted snaps of another trip to Mexico – where Manuel is originally from – as well.

Aside from his role in The Lincoln Lawyer, Manuel also starred alongside Tom Hanks in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto; the Oscar winner and his wife Rita Wilson are close friends of the McGraws.

