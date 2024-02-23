Husband and wife dancing duo James and Ola Jordan shot to fame as stars of Strictly Come Dancing, and ever since then have kept us entertained with their brilliant dance routines and charismatic personalities.

We've also fallen in love with their three-year-old daughter Ella, who for the past two years we've got to know in the family's HELLO! parenting column.

Now, James and Ola are coming to our screens once again with At Home with James & Ola – a regular online show with myself Sophie Hamilton, where we get a glimpse into the Jordans' home life. That's the highs, lows and everything in between!

In our first episode above, I speak to the star couple about their ongoing health worries with their little girl, who has been in and out of hospital over the winter, and James reveals the moment he cried about Ella's struggles.

Ella has been poorly with ear infections and croup and James and Ola have also revealed that their daughter is believed to have a heart condition which is obviously putting a huge strain on the family.

"It's an ongoing investigation and we're having an appointment with the doctor soon," explains Ola.

© Instagram The Jordan family

The couple are desperate to get to the bottom of why Ella is having recurrent illnesses and requiring frequent hospital treatment, and understandably the stress is taking its toll.

James tells us: "We're not going for sympathy because we know loads of people go through it but it has been a really tough time for us. It's just been non-stop, and we're tired."

© Instagram James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella has been in and out of hospital

The couple haven't been able to do as much work as normal and Ella is missing a lot of nursery and her friends. It's a scenario many parents will relate to, me included, and Ola and James share their experience in our video above.

Watch James and Ola speak honestly and openly about their daughter's health in the first episode of At Home with James & Ola.