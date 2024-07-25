Rob Lowe's two lookalike sons John Owen and Matthew — the striking family in photos and their unexpected relationship

Rob Lowe may be one of Hollywood's eternal heartthrobs, but he isn't the only one in the family with the industry's strongest genes, as those have very clearly been passed down to his two handsome sons as well.

The actor, 60, shares sons John Owen and Matthew with his wife of 33 years Sheryl Berkoff, 63, and just like their dad, they're making a mark in the spotlight as well.

While the siblings have chosen drastically different career paths from each other, they're both equally as active on social media and are very public about their close (and unexpected) relationship with their famous dad.

Recommended video You may also like "Unstable" on Netflix, starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe

Read on to learn more about John Owen and Matthew, their careers, their bond with Rob, and some photos of the famous family in their element…

STAR REELS

1/ 7 © Getty Matthew Edward Lowe, 30 Matthew Edward Lowe is the first of Rob and Sheryl's two sons, and it was in fact his birth that inspired the Brat Pack member to move out of Los Angeles and to Santa Barbara, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. READ: Rob Lowe opens up about being 'knocked out' by 'beast’ Tom Cruise The older sibling has inherited more of his mother's features, including her blonde locks. He graduated from Duke University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in History, and obtained a law degree from Loyola Law School in LA in 2019.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Stepping away from the family business Matthew has often appeared alongside his dad on the red carpet and occasionally on screen, appearing in The West Wing as a kid and in 2017's supernatural docuseries The Lowe Files with his younger brother. However, his real passion lies in business and entrepreneurship. Since 2021, according to his LinkedIn, he has been a part-time advisor to the EDM music promoter Proximity, and founded LH Capital in 2019, listed as the "family office of the Lowe and Hermes families," which focuses on investment work. His bio lists him as "an LA-based venture capital investor and attorney with a focus on the media industry," and he was also an investor with Miroma Ventures for nearly three years.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Matthew and Rob's bond Matthew also has an interest in deep sea fishing, often sharing some of his favorite captures on social media, and he has an affectionate relationship with his dad. He posted a tribute to Rob on his 60th birthday which read: "Happy 60th to the man the myth the legend! I can't express how much I love you and what an amazing influence you are on me and everyone else in your life."



4/ 7 © Instagram John Owen Lowe, 28 John Owen Lowe, unlike his older brother, found his ultimate footing in the entertainment industry, and has emerged as the breakout star of the Lowe family. MORE: Rob Lowe shares rare glimpse of fatherly bond with sons John and Matthew — 'it changes' He began his on-screen career in 2015 when he made multiple appearances in his dad's series The Grinder, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science, Technology, and Society from Stanford University in 2018.

5/ 7 © Getty Working together After more film and TV appearances, he began exploring a career as a writer for the Fox procedural drama 9-1-1: Lone Star, in which Rob stars, and it was their close proximity on the show that inspired their biggest adventure together. John Owen had developed a reputation for being his father's biggest social media troll, often commenting on his Instagram snapshots with responses like: "The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations," and: "Plz god no."

6/ 7 © Instagram Unstable After their banter came to the forefront even more while working together on 9-1-1, the younger Lowe had the idea to develop it into a TV show of its own. His dad quickly signed on, and the Netflix series Unstable was born. The show's first season, which explores the hilarious father-son dynamic, dropped in 2023, and the second comes out on August 1. MORE: Rob Lowe's son John Owen makes rare comment about his childhood He told The New York Times: "I have learned to treat him with some level of respect that feels earned. But then they call 'cut' and he's like, 'If you wear your hair like that, people aren't going to take you seriously.' And I'm like, 'Now it's time for you to get lost.'"