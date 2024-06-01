Ryan Reynolds shares a special fact about four kids with Blake Lively: 'It's a point of pride'

Ryan Reynolds is a proud Canadian-American, and so are his kids with wife Blake Lively.

Speaking to long-time friend and co-star Hugh Jackman, Ryan opened up about how important it was to him that his kids embraced their part-Canadian identity.

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

"My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that," Ryan said. "It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

He added in the interview, published in People: "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American.'"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought daughters James, then two, and baby Inez along to the Deadpool actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016

Ryan actually shot both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, explaining the reason why his kids had such strong ties to Canada: "I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids", he joked.

Already, Ryan and Blake share four kids: James, nine, Ines, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child who hasn't been named yet, but turned one in February. In 2018, Ryan became a US citizen, holding dual citizenship.

© Jim McIsaac Blake and Ryan spent time with Hugh Jackman at the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023

"I find Canada to be incredibly restorative to me", he told Hugh. "I don't really hide the fact that Canada is so ingrained in my DNA. The country seems like an additional parent to me, it taught me to laugh and myself and never take myself too seriously, but then take myself seriously when I can."

"I think I would have been eaten alive early on in Showbiz had I not been raised in Canada."

Hugh Jackman, who has Australian and British citizenship, similarly concurred that his own kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, have felt a strong tie to Australia: "It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia...[and] they felt part Australian, and I'm really proud of that."

He went as far as to say that if you asked his kids, "they'll say, 'I'm Australian.' And they'll say, 'No, I'm American too, but I'm Australian.'"

Hugh shares his grown kids with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, who he separated from in 2023.