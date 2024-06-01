Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Reynolds shares a special fact about four kids with Blake Lively: 'It's a point of pride'
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Ryan Reynolds shares a special fact about four kids with Blake Lively: 'It's a point of pride'

The Wolverine star and The Deadpool star sat down to talk about their families

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds is a proud Canadian-American, and so are his kids with wife Blake Lively.

Speaking to long-time friend and co-star Hugh Jackman, Ryan opened up about how important it was to him that his kids embraced their part-Canadian identity.

Ryan and Blake smiling as they hold one of their children each© Getty Images
The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

 "My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that," Ryan said. "It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver."

He added in the interview, published in People: "They love being from Canada. They tell people they are. 'Oh, I'm half Canadian, half American.'"

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds brought daughters James, then two, and baby Inez along to the Deadpool actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016

Ryan actually shot both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 in Vancouver, explaining the reason why his kids had such strong ties to Canada: "I had only one child in Deadpool 1 and I had two on Deadpool 2 but hopefully we don't do a Deadpool 8 because I don't want eight kids", he joked.

Already, Ryan and Blake share four kids: James, nine, Ines, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child who hasn't been named yet, but turned one in February. In 2018, Ryan became a US citizen, holding dual citizenship.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Actress Blake Lively and actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)© Jim McIsaac
Blake and Ryan spent time with Hugh Jackman at the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023

"I find Canada to be incredibly restorative to me", he told Hugh. "I don't really hide the fact that Canada is so ingrained in my DNA. The country seems like an additional parent to me, it taught me to laugh and myself and never take myself too seriously, but then take myself seriously when I can."

"I think I would have been eaten alive early on in Showbiz had I not been raised in Canada."

Hugh Jackman, who has Australian and British citizenship, similarly concurred that his own kids, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19, have felt a strong tie to Australia: "It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia...[and] they felt part Australian, and I'm really proud of that."

He went as far as to say that if you asked his kids, "they'll say, 'I'm Australian.' And they'll say, 'No, I'm American too, but I'm Australian.'" 

Hugh shares his grown kids with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, who he separated from in 2023.

