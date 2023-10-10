Ryan Reynolds shares rare picture of his and Blake Lively's kids' upbringing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's four children may still be all under ten years old, but the Deadpool actor is already thinking of how best to safeguard his kids' mental health.

The father-of-four got candid about the self-awareness it takes to maintain one's mental health, and how he is implementing that into his kids, plus he gave a rare glimpse of how that reflects in their daily routine.

The Wrexham FC owner and his Gossip Girl alum wife married in 2012, and have since welcomed daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name of sex has yet to be revealed, born in February.

Speaking with People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations in New York City on Monday, Ryan said: "It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going."

Detailing how modern parenting has allowed for better understanding of the ins and outs of children and their upbringing, he said: "I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid," adding: "It's just totally different now."

He continued: "People are much more self-aware. And that's the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in."

© Getty Blake and Ryan have been married for 11 years

Ryan, who along with Blake is raising his four kids in their home in Bedford, New York, also gave insight into what the family's day to day looks like, or at least his favorite part of their routine.

"For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back," he stated.

© Getty The couple keep their kids largely out of the spotlight

Back in April, Ryan opened up about transitioning from a family of five to a family of six, telling ET Canada: "You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so."

© Instagram The two are raising their kids in upstate New York

He continued: "I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed," adding: "But we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn't love it."

Plus, both Blake and Ryan know a thing or two about big families, and he noted: "I come from four [siblings]; Blake comes from five… Both of us are the youngest."

