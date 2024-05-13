Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's fourth child's name is on Taylor Swift's new album

While we may have gotten the names of Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's second and third daughters by way of a Taylor Swift song, don't go scrounging through her new album to find out the name of their fourth child.

The IF actor and his wife revealed they had welcomed their fourth baby in early 2023, however over a year later, they have yet to reveal their name, nor whether they had another daughter or their first baby boy.

After welcoming first daughter James, nine, in 2014, they welcomed Inez, seven, in 2016, followed by Betty, four, in 2019. The latter two's names were revealed in the "So High School" singer's song "Betty" from the 2020 album folklore.

During a Monday appearance on the Today Show, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb couldn't help but ask Ryan for a hint regarding his fourth child's name, or at least whether it was featured in Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Some of the names mentioned in the album are Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee, however in typical Ryan fashion, he deflected the answer with a joke.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name," he teased, before revealing: "We'll say this, we're still waiting."

© Instagram Blake and Ryan are one of Taylor's closest friends

"So Taylor, let's maybe start…" he further joked, adding: "She's a prolific writer I mean, what are we doing here. Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Despite his coy response to the name inquiry, Ryan still shared some candid glimpses into life as a father-of-four, including insight into the recent moment Blake traveled without her kids for the first time to attend the Super Bowl along with Taylor, and watch Travis Kelce win with the Kansas City Chiefs.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple with their eldest daughters in 2016

Asked what the weekend was like with all four kids by himself, Ryan joked he felt like the Reba McEntire song "I'm a Survivor," referencing the lyrics: "A single mom who works two jobs. Who loves her kids and never stops."

He then shared he took them all to the park, and again joked: "Told them mommy left when they were young, surprisingly you get a lot of action that way," before noting: "We had a good time, no one died. Four kids, it's just a zoo, so you just surrender."

© PATRICK T. FALLON Ryan joked about Blake's child-free getaway to watch the Super Bowl

Ryan, in the spirit of his new movie IF, all about imaginary friends, was also asked whether his kids have any fun imaginary friends, and jokingly confessed: "They're the children of celebrities, they have a wide array of maladaptive coping mechanisms at their disposal at any given moment."

Still, he did reveal: "My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me, and I turn around quickly like a horror movie."