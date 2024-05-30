Watch Taylor Swift's sweet call out to Blake Lively's three daughters live on stage

Taylor Swift has given a rare public shoutout to Blake Lively's three daughters, naming them all during the first night of the Eras Tour in Madrid, Spain.

Swifties know that during the folk-more set, Taylor discusses writing the characters from the imagined worlds she created on the folklore album, but on Wednesday May 29 she went a step further, naming all the characters from the "teenage love triangle".

"I have to say that on folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty," she said with a smile on her face.

As she then launched into the song 'Betty,' Taylor could be seen pointing and smiling in the direction of the three girls, who were in the VIP tent and were spotted dancing and jumping up and down with their mom Blake.

Dad Ryan Reynolds was also in attendance, and it was his first experience of the Eras Tour as he has been unable to make any of the previous shows over the last 14 months.

© Dia Dipasupil Blake and Ryan have four children together

"This will be my first because this last year and a half I've been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it's a problem," he told the Today Show. "My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," he said at the time, adding: "They love it, they're obsessed."

Ryan and Blake are parents to daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name or sex they've yet to reveal.

© Instagra Taylor, Ryan and Blake take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game

Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the 'Cruel Summer' singer's song 'Betty' from the 2020 album folklore, while James also featured on the Reputation track 'Gorgeous,' with her baby voice appearing at the very beginning.

Fans have wondered if Taylor revealed the name and gender of Blake and Ryan's fourth child in her 2022 album Midnights, perhaps the name Daisy-Mae in 'You're On Your Own, Kid,' or 2024's The Tortured Poets Department which included the names Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee in various song titles.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and Ryan brought daughters James, then two, and baby Inez along to the Deadpool actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016

However, Ryan hinted that their fourth baby's name has not been teased, telling Hoda: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name. We'll say this, we're still waiting."